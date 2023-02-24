UMS bag ban continues today

Luis P. Untalan Middle School has implemented a "no-bag policy" in response to an alleged bomb threat, according to parents The Guam Daily Post spoke with at the Barrigada school, and its administrators will excuse students who stay home through the end of the week.

UMS advised parents and guardians through email and social media that students would not be able to bring bags to the campus on Thursday, Feb. 23, and Friday, Feb. 24.

A message circulating on social media addressed to the parents noted that the school was informed of a potential threat, though the message did not disclose the nature of the threat.

“Precautionary and preventive measures will be taken, and the Guam Police Department has been notified. In collaboration with the School Safety Committee and the administration, there will be a ‘No-Bag Policy’ implemented. Please do not have your child bring a bag to school," the message advised.

Although small handbags or lunch bags are permitted, the school indicated that they will be subject to search.

The no-bag policy allows student athletes to bring in their sports bags, but they will need to leave the bags with the school principal and retrieve them at the end of the day.

Students taking physical education classes, meanwhile, were advised they did not have to dress down for the two days.

The school also gave parents the option to keep their kids home through Friday, however, the notice to parents did not provide details as to what threat was made.

'Rather them feel safe'

One parent of an eighth grade student, who asked to remain anonymous, received an email from UMS containing information about precautionary measures taken in response to a potential threat.

“I am happy the school has taken precautions. I asked my daughter how is it when they have activity day and no bags allowed, she said they use laptops. So there is still learning going on,” the parent said. “But many of our children asked to stay home as this is new to them and we rather them feel safe than give them anxieties being at school. I was told a student who may have been expelled showed a picture of the bomb.”

The Post reached out to Michelle Franquez, Guam Department of Education spokesperson, regarding the assertion about the student and a bomb. GDOE will not be releasing a formal statement at this time, she said, as a GPD investigation is underway. GPD deferred comment on the matter to the public school system.

Meanwhile, another eighth grade student’s parent found out about the no-bag policy Wednesday evening through social media.

“(My daughter) saw it on the Instagram story for Untalan Middle School and she asked to just stay home since it’s an excused absence. But for her safety, we also just decided to keep her home. There was no other information given to us on the kind of threat, but it’s probably better they did it this way. I mean, I don’t know, you know it could happen on Monday or whatever, but it’s for all the students and faculty and staff safety, then I am for their decision, the administration of DOE,” said the parent.