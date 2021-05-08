UMS students appeal for support to buy school security cameras

The Luis P. Untalan Middle School Student Body Association has taken the extra step to protect the school from being a target for thieves. In a public service announcement video, Wildcats SBA officers and students came together to ask the community for help.

In recent weeks, the Untalan Middle School campus in Barrigada was broken into at least twice. In one incident, the culprits made off with nearly $500 worth of tools used by the school's robotics team.

The break-ins have prompted the Wildcats to take matters into their own hands. UMS SBA adviser Rozalyn Pama said the students came up with the idea for the public service announcement.

"Our students wanted to share awareness about what has been going on at our campus the last few weeks. They wanted to make sure the rest of the student population was aware and also to ask for help in purchasing security cameras or any other type of security accessories to help secure our campus," Pama said.

She said the PSA video was student-driven.

"The students created the script, they came up with what they want to say, I just did the editing,"" Pama said.

UMS Principal Agnes Guerrero said she couldn't be prouder of the SBA for taking a stance and raising community awareness.

"I think when anything happens in our school in general, our students and faculty and staff, we have to take a stand and come together with possible solutions and what we can do to prevent this from happening again, hopefully," said Guerrero.

The PSA calls for the community's assistance in being vigilant and reporting suspicious activity at any school, and asks for donations for security measures.

The message also thanks those who already have made donations. It recognizes the Parent-Teacher Association, The Guam Education Board and others.

"So it's still coming in. We are still getting those donations, and so it's really a very strong message our students have sent out, and it's not just our school. It covers all schools in general, everyone needs to take a stand wherever you're at," said Guerrero.

Donations can be made through the school's PTA.

Guerrero said there is funding through the American Rescue Plan, which names safety as an area to be federally funded under the $287 million GDOE received.

"One of the categories in this recovery plan is to provide a school safety plan when students return. So, purchasing security cameras and all those security measures and accessories would fall under that category," said Guerrero.

To view the UMS Wildcats SBA public service announcement, visit https://youtu.be/YoXswTv-kko.

To report suspicious activity at any island schools or to report any information regarding the recent break-ins, contact the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or guam.crimestoppersweb.com