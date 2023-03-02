UMS students ill from ‘dab’ pen

The two Untalan Middle School students who were taken to the hospital Monday ingested a substance that's illegal for minors, the public school system has confirmed.

The students reported exhibiting signs of illness to the school’s administration, prompting school officials to call their parents and the pair being taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to a release issued Wednesday by the Guam Department of Education, Agnes Guerrero, the school’s principal, said a social media message claiming that the students ate a gummy candy containing fentanyl is false.

Instead, school officials discovered that the students used a different substance that is illegal for minors, allegedly not by accident.

“The students’ illnesses were due to their possession and use of a prohibited 'Dab' pen, containing a controlled substance, which the students hid from school staff,” a press release from GDOE stated.

GDOE declined to go into further detail about the pen used. A “dab” pen is a device used to inhale oil concentrates and other extracts from the cannabis plant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Dab” may also refer to a wax-like concentrate derived from cannabis.

“THC oils and concentrates, used in vaping and dabbing, often involve using highly concentrated forms of THC and may contain additives or be contaminated with other substances that may be harmful,” the CDC stated.

If consumed by minors, it can make them extremely sick. In fact, the CDC said unintentional poisonings in children in the U.S. have increased - with some instances requiring emergency medical care.

On Guam, cannabis is legal for adult consumption, however, that person must be 21 years old or older.

The drug, and others, are considered contraband within GDOE schools. Guam Education Board policy states students found under the influence of an illegal drug shall be referred to the appropriate health and/or guidance counselor who shall act in the best interests of the child.

Students shall be referred to the Guam Police Department upon the determination of a school’s administration that they are in possession of suspected illegal drugs on the school’s campus or at a school activity.

GPD deferred comment on the matter to the school system, and has declined to answer questions from The Guam Daily Post on multiagency response procedures when drugs are suspected in local schools.

Although GDOE did not indicate the disciplinary actions taken against the students involved in this incident, the department said they are committed to upholding their policies when it comes to drugs on campus.

“We encourage our parents, guardians and community stakeholders to have open and serious discussions with our children about the dangers of illegal drug use, especially within our schools,” said the release.