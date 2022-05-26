UN committee urged to organize visiting mission to Guam

The United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization was once again urged to help organize a visiting mission to Guam, in order to assess firsthand grievances filed by indigenous residents and its own special rapporteurs.

Melvin Won Pat-Borja, director of the Commission on Decolonization, made the request on behalf of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, during the committee’s regional seminar, held earlier this month in St. Lucia.

According to a report filed with the Guam Legislature, Won Pat’s testimony focused on critical omissions from draft language that will inform an upcoming resolution from the committee.

“Unfortunately, the United States did not send a representative, so we were not engaged formally on the floor. Usually, when this kind of interaction occurs, it allows us the opportunity to extend the discussion on the issue and also allows member states to interject and participate,” he explained in a letter to members of the local commission he heads.

The local government requested the U.N. committee include and reference findings made by three special rapporteurs, who expressed their "serious concerns" about Guam's ongoing military buildup "in the absence of adequate consultation with the Chamorro people and the associated threats to indigenous lands, resources, environmental and cultural rights."

Special rapporteurs are officials designated by the U.N. who work on specific issues of a country or specific mandate.

The three rapporteurs made their report about Guam public last year, and covered the areas of: human rights obligations relating to the enjoyment of a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment; the rights of indigenous peoples; and the implications for human rights of the environmentally sound management and disposal of hazardous substances and wastes.

“As the special rapporteur (report) asserts, the ‘US ... in terms of a general observation is a nation full of paradoxes when it comes to human rights and minorities … where indigenous people’s experiences have for centuries been one of dispossession, brutality, and even genocide.’ For the CHamoru people, this experience is also marked by (America’s) selective application of domestic law, which serves to prolong Guam’s colonial status,” Won Pat-Borja testified.

The federal government, according to Won Pat-Borja, continues to “hinder and obstruct colonized people of Guam’s inherent right to self-determination and genuine decolonization.”

One main example of these efforts is the imposition of “uncontrolled immigration” into the island, and the federal government’s position that all of Guam’s population, not just indigenous CHamoru people, participate in self-determination plebiscites.

Won Pat-Borja cited statements made by the General-Secretary of the Unrepresented Nations and People’s Organization, an organization Guam recently joined, which claimed policies that lead to demographic decline in Guam is an issue that is “superbly ripe” to be referred to the International Court of Justice.

“With the support of this body, Guam would like to pursue this action with the (ICJ) and we further request that the special rapporteur’s findings be referenced and included in any documents pertaining to Guam put forth by the committee,” Won Pat-Borja said.

Local study

The committee was also presented with Giha Mo’na, a federally and locally funded study on self-determination for Guam. Giha mo’na means “our way forward,” in CHamoru. It was described to the U.N. committee as the first of its kind.

The study, which will be launched locally Friday, consists of two main parts: an assessment of Guam’s lack of self-governance authored by Carlyle Corbin and an analysis of various issues, benefits and challenges related to the three recognized potential political status options for the island.

“At over 500 pages, the self-determination study is the foundation of Guam’s community education campaign, which will launch this summer and consist of a broadcast and social media platform as well as community outreach events in schools and villages,” Won Pat-Borja testified, also requesting the study be included in the U.N. record, as an example of the “strides” Guam has made to prepare residents for a self-determination vote.

“Though this study was partially funded by the United States, our administering power has simultaneously prevented a self-determination plebiscite, yet continues to assert that Guam is self-governing,” he said. “Nonetheless, we are grateful for the opportunity to raise awareness about the inequities that we face and believe that the study can be of great value to other non-self-governing territories.”