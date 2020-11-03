Although U.S. citizens who reside on Guam cannot vote in presidential elections, the outcome of next week's election, during a global pandemic, will impact those who live in the territory.

"I don't think that is fair," said 78-year old Antonio Shimizu. "We are all U.S. citizens because we were born here and we should have the same privileges as all those people in the states have."

He said regardless of the outcome, it will "absolutely" affect the federal aid and federal funding for people in distress such as Federal Emergency Management Agency funding, which he said is greatly needed.

"With the pandemic it is very difficult to live out here in the Pacific," he said, adding optimistically, "Let's hope for the best."

Ray Stiers, 61, of Yigo, said he too is hoping for the best.

"I am hoping that whoever wins the presidency that they will provide more funding for Guam, especially during this pandemic," Stiers said.

He discovered he could not vote in the presidential election as a Guam resident when he moved here 30 years ago.

"I wish we were able to vote. I think then Guam would have a little bit more of a say-so in the outcome of the presidential race," he said.

But the sitting president may not have much of a say-so over how the pandemic plays out, according to Stiers.

"I don't care what type of laws or procedures you try to establish, it is still going to run its course," he said. "It's going to be up to individuals to stop this virus. I do all I can to protect myself, but if neighbors and everybody else is not doing things to protect themselves then it's just going to continue."

The path of the virus is on the forefront of 80-year-old Julita Munoz's mind this election.

"This virus is very concerning," she said. "It is very alarming and dangerous. ... So really that is the main concern here. People are dying and this virus does not care whether you are young or old."

Munoz – a great-grandmother – said she is too busy to follow the presidential election closely. But she is watching how the candidates act.

"Both (presidential candidates) are not completely with masks. When they are at the White House everybody should wear their masks," she said.

And the U.S. citizens of Guam should have a say in who is in the White House, said Munoz. "It does concern the people of Guam because the president is the highest."

Watching closely

Frank Sablan, 52, of Sinajana said he is following the national election very closely.

"It already impacted Guam by lowering the money that was sent here," he said. Sablan said he thinks the federal government should have had a national plan to deal with the virus, and that transparency in reporting the cases of coronavirus is important.

"You want actual factual numbers," he said.

What 68-year-old Lourdes Payuan of Sinajana wants is the right to vote for president.

"It's not right. We are citizens, so why not let us vote for president too?" she said.

But Payuan said she is not sure if the outcome will impact the course of the coronavirus nationally or on Guam.

"I wish they can find medicine for it so it can leave our island," she said.

If she were allowed to cast a vote, at this point, it could go either way, she said.

"I have not decided on that," Payuan said. "But I think some people are probably going to keep the same president."