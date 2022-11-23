Unattended buoy leads to search

The Guam Fire Department responded to an unattended dive buoy near Hotel Wharf in Apra Harbor, but called off the search due to negative findings, according to GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, GFD units responded to the Port Authority of Guam Hotel Wharf for a reported unattended dive buoy, Garrido said.

After arriving, a GFD drone was deployed, along with rescue divers and surface swimmers to perform a search around the buoy. Port Police also participated with a shoreline search and verified that no unattended vehicles were in the area, according to Garrido.

Garrido said the operation was called off at 12:30 p.m. after a thorough search of the surrounding waters and shoreline because of "negative findings."