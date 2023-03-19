Michael Romero Cruz Agualo told police that he found a credit card on the ground at his work, a bar in Tumon. But instead of returning it, police alleged that he racked up over $2,000 in charges on the card.

The owner of the credit card told police that he lost the card on Jan. 6, according to court documents. When he reviewed his bank statement days later he noted unauthorized transactions.

“Several transactions were made on the card between January 06, 2023 and January 07, 2023,” a magistrate's complaint stated. “The statements include two purchases made at Home Depot on January 06,” the day the card went missing, court documents state.

A review of the security footage at Home Depot showed a man using the credit card and then walking to a 2005 Toyota RAV4, before returning to the store to make a second purchase, police said.

In total $2,185.54 of unauthorized purchases were charged to the card.

According to the complaint, Agualo was apprehended after Home Depot reported to police that he had returned to the store on March 17. Guam International Airport Authority police responded and arrested Agualo inside the store.

Agualo allegedly admitted to making several purchases with the card and told police that he found the credit card in a napkin on the ground at his work while he was sweeping.

He was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card as a third-degree felony on Saturday.

Agualo was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.