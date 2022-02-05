Annie San Nicolas felt a mix of emotions as she sat down in front of her computer and pre-applied for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program first thing Monday morning.

"I was feeling sadness that I won't get in, and I was feeling excited that there's a light at the end of the tunnel," San Nicolas said. "Prominent (emotion)? I was feeling hopeful, definitely hopeful."

San Nicolas was among approximately 220 homeowners who were the first to file pre-applications for the long-anticipated federal assistance program this week. HAF is intended to help homeowners pay mortgage and housing obligations, utilities and property taxes, and prevent loss of services and displacement.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Friday afternoon, Adelup announced that the program received over 650 pre-applications from homeowners seeking financial assistance in the first five days since opening Monday.

“These robust housing relief programs reflect the efforts of staff who work tirelessly to identify and secure means to protect distressed families in our community facing eviction, foreclosure or utility service disconnection,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “The HAF and (Emergency Rental Assistance) programs are a powerful portfolio of measures that help our people stay in their homes. These programs empower families to achieve the best outcome possible for their family and housing situation.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio encouraged homeowners to apply for the program, noting the challenges many families have faced since the pandemic struck the island in March 2020.

“If you are struggling to pay your mortgage or other homeowner obligations, the Guam HAF program can help you get back on your feet. We encourage all eligible homeowners to apply for assistance," he said. "If you are unsure if you’re eligible, visit doa.guam.gov for more information or call 671-638-3814 to be put in touch with staff who will help in guiding you through the process and understanding the options available to you and your family.”

The struggle

The Guam Daily Post first spoke to San Nicolas late last year, a few months before Guam received the green light from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to proceed with the program.

San Nicolas lost her job just as COVID-19 was taking hold on island in March 2020. She was facing two mortgages and other expenses. A forbearance was placed on one mortgage, which San Nicolas is grateful for, but it will be added onto her payments moving forward. She used the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to keep paying the other mortgage.

Since speaking to the Post, San Nicolas said, she had no choice but to sell her car, as mortgage payments hung over her and PUA ended in September 2021. That was the hardest part, she said, adding that it hindered her efforts to find employment.

But there is positive news for the 30-year sales and marketing veteran. She found a job and started working again at the start of December 2021. But that also came with a pay cut and regrets for having sold her car.

"Now I can't afford to get a new one. I don't have enough employment to get a new one. And because I just started working, the savings is not growing either. And I've had to just live day to day, making enough money just to pay the bills," San Nicolas said, although she believes she can work her way up the job ladder again and is grateful to be employed.

San Nicolas had been watching for any updates on the HAF program, keeping an eye on the governor's Facebook page, and she heard from friends and family once the program launch was announced. But while she hopes to obtain assistance, she is uncertain whether HAF will work out for her as she continues to struggle through the pandemic.

"I don't know if I qualify for it. That was almost 20 months of (mortgage) forbearance, which I still have to pay that ... I didn't wait for (HAF). Of course, I got a job and I've kind of moved on but the past 20 months is still affecting me. I hope that they consider that," San Nicolas said.

"I'm sure there's probably a lot of people out there still hurting. I'm still hurting. ... I hope I qualify, I do. Because it will help me get back on my feet and try to put that hell behind me. I'm praying to God that I qualify. ... I'm still brokenhearted from the last one when they told me I didn't qualify," San Nicolas said, referring to when she applied for the Emergency Rental Assistance program last year hoping to obtain help for utility payments despite being a homeowner and not a renter.

The HAF program can provide up to $15,000 in assistance for eligible applicants toward mortgage, utilities and property tax payments that have fallen behind since Jan. 21, 2020. The Department of Administration administers the program. It had taken the U.S. Department of the Treasury several months to approve Guam's HAF plan, which was submitted in August 2021. Approval came in mid to late January.

Guam was awarded about $13.5 million for HAF, but not all of that is for assistance. Treasury released an initial 10% of the $13.5 million to create the HAF program. Guam has until September 2025 to use the funding.

Residents can pre-apply online at doa.guam.gov or at the Guam HAF Program office located on the second floor of the ITC building in Tamuning, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The pre-application process will continue through Feb. 11.

As for San Nicolas, she didn't face her challenges alone and feels obligated to pay back those who've helped her.

"I'm lucky to have family and friends who really helped me pick up the pieces. Now is the time for me to pay back their generosity. ... I'm alive today because of them," San Nicolas said. "My life is going in the right direction and I'm just going to keep moving forward, work hard to get back to who I once was."

And for those going through similar hardships, San Nicolas said to pray and stay focused and hopeful.

"Just believe that there's good out there," she said.