'Uncharted': Woman, 92, survives COVID-19

Elvera Cagle, 92, thought she was coming down with a cold that usually goes away after she takes two Zicam tablets.

She remembers having a slight temperature and feeling slight chest congestion.

She went to the doctor, who swabbed her nose and sent the specimen to a Hawaii laboratory for testing.

Days later, her family got a call from the doctor, who shared the news: she was "positive."

Cagle tested positive for COVID-19 and has recovered from it.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services made a special public service video featuring Cagle and her family's journey to recovery.

Cagle's story involved feeling scared at first, then the feeling of hope, lots of prayers, feeling the love and care of her family, and the support from Public Health.

It was scary at first, she said, but she's thankful her daughter Jackie Nagengast and family were with her.

"This was a first adventure for us and I didn’t hear of anybody else going through it, so we couldn’t go to somebody else that had experienced it. It was an uncharted journey," Cagle shared in her video, which the governor also posted on her social media accounts.

A week before she was confirmed positive, she said she only went to a women's Bible study on a Thursday and then got her hair done the following day.

Cagle and her daughter said the support they got from Public Health, checking on her twice a day and asking how else they could help, "meant a lot."

The doctor prescribed antibiotics "because one of her lungs looked a little bit iffy and some congestion setting in," Nagengast said.

One of the "blessings" that the daughter believes made a whole lot of difference was being able to care for her mother in their own home and not being sent somewhere else for isolation.

"That, in itself, if anything will be her downfall right there. She’s so used to being with us and we’re used to being with her and caring for her. And without even a visit, I knew that it would be so hard and we prayed that night," Nagengast said.

She said Public Health nurses checked on them as well, asking whether they had developed symptoms, too.

As of Tuesday, one new COVID-19 case raised Guam's total to 145. The number of people who have recovered is 129 and there have been five deaths. Of the 86 tested in Astumbo on Tuesday, one came back positive, according to the Joint Information Center.