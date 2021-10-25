Unclear if some senators will go back to session

It's unclear whether all of the Republican lawmakers who left last week's legislative session in protest will rejoin efforts this week to attempt to fix an error in the new war reparations law.

Five members of the minority caucus walked out of session on Friday, as they opposed the lack of public access to discussions on what led to the error.

Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas and Telo Taitague left the session floor after their failed attempt to discuss publicly Bill 130-36, the war claims legislation that became public law with the mistaken inclusion of a failed amendment. The inclusion of the language that the Legislature never approved greatly expands the program’s eligible pool to war survivors “regardless” of when they died.

That mistake could inflate the cost of the reparations from the earlier projection of $10 million. The high estimate is as much as $150 million, Duenas said last week.

Senators who don't show up could be forced to do so under legislative rules.

Although the Legislature’s rules permit certain actions to happen when a majority of members are not present and do not prohibit other actions when a quorum isn’t maintained, any member who suggests most lawmakers are absent from session can trigger a “call of the house” – essentially a formal roll call that can lead to senators being returned by force, if necessary.

“Those members who are found to be absent and for whom no excuse, or insufficient excuse, is made, may, by order of those present, be taken into custody by the sergeant-at-arms wherever found, or by a special agent appointed for that purpose,” the legislature’s rules state.

Republican lawmakers who come back to session are expected to continue their firm focus on the war claims law snafu.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We want to see a legislative fix in this session,” Duenas told The Guam Daily Post. “We're looking for an on-the-record explanation of a serious, very serious mistake. We will ask for a legal position as to whether or not this is truly law and what are our opportunities with our legal counsel. And then we're going to pursue – we want to pursue a fix to this issue prior to addressing any other bills going forward.”

Duenas said he also is considering individually how to proceed, and whether the war claims law’s time frame of 60 days would be a sufficient way to gather the public’s input on the significant expansion.

“I don't even know what my honest position is on this. I want to listen, and I also want to look at what the implications are,” he said. “Let's be clear, right? There are those who had the hope, and they felt as though they were going to get justice.”

Inadvertently left in the working file

Speaker Therese Terlaje on Friday stated that after she was informed of the error in Bill 130, her office worked with the Committee on Rules and central staff to determine the cause and identify gaps to be closed in their administrative processes. The legislative clerk’s office provided a verbal and written timeline of what transpired on Bill 130 and the error that was made, she added.

While it was not discussed in session, a written timeline of events does show that the eligibility amendment was inadvertently left in the working file during the engrossment process to finalize the bill, although there were reviews done afterward.

Terlaje said she also released notices to the media to assure residents that there was an effort to find out how the error happened, and she was assured by Committee on Rules acting Chairperson Sen. Amanda Shelton that measures were being put in place to ensure the error won't be duplicated.

Some in the Democratic majority had concerns over making the discussions about the error public because of attorney-client privilege between senators and their legislative counsel.