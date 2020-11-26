What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving season? Despite a pandemic and coping with a different lifestyle, several island residents said there was still much to give thanks for. We asked island residents and leaders what they are thankful for and here's what they said:

My son has taught me unconditional love

This year has been full of challenges and heartfelt loss. The holidays are less than festive! So, what am I thankful for? I thank God for the life and blessings he has given me. No, not material things – the little things we take for granted – the sunrise, the sunset, a rainbow, smiles and laughter! Genuine family and friends who are there for us even when we can’t be together! But I am most thankful for my autistic son, Joseph. His innocence has taught me patience, acceptance and unconditional love! He is my blessing! I am better because of him!

Josephine Blas is president of Autism Community Together.

I’m blessed more than I deserve

While counting my blessings, I reflect on the words of C.S. Lewis: "Give thanks in all circumstances, if it is good, because it is good; if bad, because it works in us patience, humility, contempt of this world and the hope of our eternal country.” I've lost loved ones. This pandemic forced me to pause and take inventory of what really matters. I'm grateful for being introduced to self-care paths such as yoga and intermittent fasting which have been instrumental in boosting my daily energy. I'm grateful for the friends who have become family. I'm eternally grateful for my children who support each other in online school, grief and life. I’m blessed more than I deserve.

Siska S. Hutapea is president of Cornerstone Valuation.

Well-being is an investment

I am grateful for the gift that now more than ever is not a luxury, but an investment: well-being.

Well-being is more than just physical health, it is resilience during uncertainty. It is being able to control what we can in order to calm, center, and ground ourselves, to sit with difficult emotions, and pursue meaningful actions to heal. Well-being includes practices of positivity and mindfulness that are the psychological stabilizers to protect during stressful times. Well-being allows us to navigate and solve problems when obstacles arise, using values like kindness and compassion as though they were a map of the stars in the sky that our ancestors used to find their way home.

Kat Barnett is the owner of The Yoga Garden.

Thankful for serving the people of Guam

“I am thankful for the health of my family. I am also thankful for all the men and women bravely fighting COVID-19. I’m thankful for their love for our community that drives them to commit to protecting our island. I’m also thankful to be serving the people of Guam.”

Lou Leon Guerrero is the governor of Guam.

Thankful for frontline workers

“I am thankful for all those working hard every day to help us beat the virus and for the opportunity the people of Guam have afforded me to serve them.”

Joshua Tenorio is lieutenant governor of Guam.

The warmth and hospitality rooted in our CHamoru culture

These last few months have definitely been challenging on all of us. As you look at all the turmoil all over the world, I am truly grateful for the ability to call Guam home. We live on a tropical island paradise, filled by the warmth and hospitality that is rooted in our CHamoru culture. I’m grateful for my family: my biological family and all of those who call this island home, your support and the Inafa Maolek Spirit embodied in each and every one of you - truly gives me hope that we will overcome any adversity that is before us.

Tina Muña Barnes is speaker of the 35th Guam Legislature.

Opportunity to make the best out of things

In this season of thanksgiving and joy, many may find it difficult to share in the celebration. I understand, but let's give it a try.

It's hard sometimes to figure what God has in store for us, and even harder when we don’t understand why He lets things happen. I believe though that God does not put things before us that we cannot overcome. The journey may be rough and painful, but what you can learn and endure will make you a better person in the end.

Let’s give thanks not for having the best in life, but for the opportunity to make the best of our lives.

Senator-elect Frank Blas Jr. also is president of Frank Blas & Associates.

57 years of marriage and 5 grandkids

I am thankful for good health, the love of family, and the blessings of friends, old and new. I am grateful that, at 79 years old, God has blessed me with the strength and fortitude to continue helping the people of Guam. I am thankful that my wife Geri and I recently celebrated 57 years of marriage and partnership. I cherish the time Geri and I have with our five grandchildren, especially our 22-month-old granddaughter Emilia Chance Gutierrez Arroyo who is my daily sidekick, my gardening partner and my greatest source of energy! May we all give thanks to God for every gift, big and small. Happy Thanksgiving, Guam!

Former Gov. Carl Gutierrez is CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau.