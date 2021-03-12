Guam police officers arrested a woman who allegedly sold meth – twice – to an undercover informant in Harmon.

Maria Victoria Hernandez Fermin, 50, was charged with two counts of delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony and two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, a Guam Police Department informant told police she had been buying meth from the suspect for some time.

The first undercover operation was conducted on Feb. 17 in which the suspect sold 2.20 grams of meth for $150, court documents state.

On March 9, the suspect allegedly sold 3.30 grams of meth for $350.

During a search of the suspect’s apartment in Harmon, police found more than $3,000 in cash along with the money used in the drug bust, several notebooks and records that indicate narcotics trafficking, and three cellphones, documents state.