Guam Police Department officers arrested a 43-year-old man after working with an undercover source to buy methamphetamine from him.

Ryan Venus Trobada now faces several charges, including delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, and two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the undercover source contacted the suspect on Feb. 6, 2020, to allegedly buy 0.85 grams of the drug for $125.

During a search of the suspect's Dededo home, police found a scale, a glass pipe with meth residue, two straws with meth residue, and three plastic bags with meth totaling about 1.4 grams of the drug, court documents state.

As authorities confiscated the items, the suspect received a text message that states, “You got? Can I buy $30?” The suspect’s phone also rang twice from that same contact, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police he had been smoking meth for about two years and sold small amounts out of his home to his friends.