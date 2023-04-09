Undersea access summit to be held Tuesday

The future of Guam’s undersea access and cable landing sites will be discussed this week at a summit held by the Guam Coastal Management Program, in which submarine cables play a critical role in global communications, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Stakeholders are invited to the Submerged Lands Partnership Conference where experts will dive into the importance of underwater sea cables, where they might be best placed in Guam’s waters, their impact, and how they can be beneficial to the island.

“A cable landing point is the location where a submarine or other underwater cable makes landfall. The term is most often used for the landfall points of submarine telecommunications cables and submarine power cables. The landing will either be direct or via a branch from a main cable using a submarine branching unit,” according to a release from the Bureau of Statistics and Plans Guam Coastal Management Program.

According to the GCMP, the key goals and objectives of the conference are:

• To provide a general understanding of the context of what is involved with the permitting, sitting, construction, and landing of cables on Guam.

• To discuss the existing conditions of cable landings on Guam and what they mean for the marine area.

• To engage regulatory agencies in discussions related to submerged lands and how they impact Guam's marine area.

• To provide an overview of marine spatial planning and facilitate a mapping exercise for stakeholder engagement.

• To engage stakeholders in a discussion on the suitability of various marine spatial planning classes.

• To engage recreational and commercial boaters about shallow water data needs.

According to BSP, the conference will address topics such as analyzing existing baseline conditions, a list of constraints, and future preferred alternatives.

It will also allow for discussion of short-term and long-term impacts on marine environments, public access issues, and impacts on recreational activities.

Seats for the conference are limited.