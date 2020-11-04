Underwood: 54% of voters in delegate race seek new direction

Former Congressman Robert Underwood's answer is no.

Del. Michael San Nicolas had asked Underwood in a public statement to withdraw from the runoff election. A runoff is required if the top vote-getter fails to get 50% plus 1 of the total votes cast for the race.

San Nicolas received 13,000 votes or 45.9% of the 28,293 votes cast in the congressional race.

Underwood received 9,300 or 32.87% of the votes.

Wil Castro received 5,942, or 21% of the votes.

Underwood, in a statement, said: "Delegate San Nicolas in requesting a gentleman’s withdrawal from a runoff election, requests we ignore the will of 54% of voters who seek a new direction in leadership. Our campaign is based upon honoring the will of those we serve, and fighting for what is right."

"On Nov. 3, 15,293 voters, or 54% of the total, voted for someone other than him. For these reasons, if San Nicolas is unwilling to listen to his constituency, then he should reconsider whether he is qualified to represent the majority of our people in Congress," Underwood stated."