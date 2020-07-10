Former Del. Robert Underwood, who is vying for another opportunity to represent Guam in Washington, is calling out the current delegate for not speaking on the allegations against him.

Underwood said that, to date, including on a morning talk show on Thursday, Del. Michael San Nicolas has not taken an opportunity to comment directly on the allegations against him.

"He has some explaining to do, not only on the original allegations," Underwood said.

San Nicolas was originally accused by former Chief of Staff John P. Manuel, of having an improper relationship with one of his staffers and accepting excessive campaign contributions.

The campaign has given back $9,000 in contributions to Guam businessman Andrew Park. The Federal Election Commission recorded the refund on Feb. 20.

Last month, it was announced that an ethics subcommittee would be formed to look at the original allegations plus others that had surfaced, including false statements made to investigators and interfering in a government investigation on the allegations.

San Nicolas issued a brief statement, saying: "This is just a part of the process that we are required to go through in order to disprove the allegations made against us. We will continue to cooperate and thank the people for their patience and support during this time."

'It's not business as usual'

Underwood said the process should take its course, but the issue of additional charges only underscores the need for San Nicolas to speak directly to the people.

"Those are new charges, it's not business as usual," he said, adding that it's "great" that San Nicolas "finally came out and finally talked live to the people of Guam in the last four or five months."

"I think that encapsulates the nature of public service. It's not just a political charge, it's really an expectation of public service that people communicate (and) not just indirectly through Facebook."

A press release from Underwood's campaign also notes that San Nicolas said he was advised not to speak on the issue.

Underwood responded: "Are the attorneys his political advisers?"