Underwood concedes runoff election

Former Del. Robert Underwood has conceded in the race for the next delegate to Washington D.C.

At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, he held an online press conference where he offered congratulatory remarks to incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas.

“As trends continue on… it is pretty obvious that Del. San Nicolas will prevail in this runoff election,” Underwood stated. “I want to congratulate Del. San Nicolas on his victory and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Underwood, ever jovial and charismatic, said in response to questions about what’s next for him: “What’s next is I’m going to get a good night’s sleep.”

He said he doesn't have plans for "what's next," but will continue to work on public service.

“That's what gives me a sense of value and I’ve always felt whatever skills I have and whatever talents I have has been given to us by the Lord and by others in our lives and we should always put them to use on behalf of people,” Underwood stated.

Underwood said he was conceding because “it’s obvious where it’s going.”

“I don’t want people to go through anymore drama for this. There’s already enough drama in life,” he said.

He did have some words for people who criticized him, not for his record or his platform, but for his age.

“I experience charges that I’m too old to do anything anymore and at first I thought it was humorous but there is some danger in that. The level of disrespect for elders today is unconscionable. I have to say that," he stated.

"Those of you who wanted to criticize me for not having the same ideas or the same priorities that’s all fair game,” he said. “But to criticize me for being old. My gosh, how times have changed. And for those of you who did that, you ought to be ashamed of yourselves. … You really have no respect for your elders if you do that. And that’s really … the saddest lesson I learned coming out of this campaign. I’m in relatively good health, I can do this and everyone in Washington D.C. who is in authority is older than me so I don’t know what the big deal is.”