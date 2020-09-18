Congressional candidate Robert Underwood has detailed the first part of a four-part comprehensive plan entitled "Rebuilding Guam's Future: Recover, Renew and Prosper."

This initial focus involved his economic plan, which has four components. The first is the development of a Guam-centric relief package in what Underwood said would be part of an expected third round of federal aid.

"We had the CARES Act earlier this year. They're trying to work through a package now, which I believe will be much, much smaller. ... So at the beginning of next Congress, there's going to be a third package and I'm going to work for a Guam-centric restoration package," Underwood said during a press conference Thursday.

The second part is the military buildup, Underwood said. He said he believed a strong partnership with the military begins with taking a seat in the House Armed Services Committee.

"So we can work annually ... to our mutual benefit, including contractors paying local taxes, protecting our local industrial capacity at the port and the shipyard for the military to utilize," Underwood said, in part.

Initiatives in this section include protecting local workers in hiring and promoting, monitoring and setting goals for using local contractors and implementing "Super 8a" programs, which give indigenous-owned companies increased opportunities to succeed in defense contracting.

Underwood said he also wanted to revive the visitor industry by working to create a unique migration zone with the Northern Mariana Islands.

"We will also provide federal support for local workers for retraining and up-skilling tourism and hospitality employees, in order to provide new opportunities for higher paying jobs and for job mobility. And we will support the development of new visitor attractions through federal grants and loans, and support small business venture industries," he added.

The last element of this plan is economic diversification and sustainability. Underwood said he believes the best route is through a knowledge-based economy.

"We can use the research currently occurring at agriculture, aquaculture, biosciences and information technology to benefit local entrepreneurs and our incredibly talented young people, who are embracing technology in ways unimaginable before," Underwood said.

Guam could also be a data mega center, he added.