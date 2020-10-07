Underwood discusses third pillar of congressional platform

Democratic congressional candidate Robert Underwood has detailed the third pillar of his platform, this time speaking on ideas for Guam's World War II generation, veterans, manåmko' and young people.

"One round of checks will never heal the pain of what our manåmko' endured, and the work is not over," Underwood stated regarding war claims in his platform.

He said he aims to reopen war claims processing for eligible recipients who missed the opportunity to file. Underwood also plans to establish a national trust fund for education purposes, scholarships and financial assistance to descendants of World War II survivors.

"I think there's a new spirit in Washington, D.C., that will manifest itself even more next year with perhaps a new president, likely a new president, as well as a new configuration in Congress, to pay attention to historical injustice issues. So I believe we can get a national trust fund established," Underwood said.

Funding will not come entirely from the federal government, he added. The basis for the trust fund is also to seek donations and potentially support from international organizations, Underwood said.

Some initiatives Underwood said he will explore for veterans includes collaborating with the CNMI delegate's office to request a Government Accountability Office study of the quality and quantity of services for Guam veterans, build a regional medical center that includes a review and adjudication of disability claims, work with Veterans Affairs to establish a VA pharmacy on Guam, and establish a veterans nursing home in cooperation with the local government.

For manåmko', Underwood said he plans to bolster support programs and services for caregivers, seek funding for affordable housing for low-income seniors, expand employment programs for senior residents, increase funding for senior centers and nutrition services, close gaps in the tax code to cover family caregiver expenses, and fund expanded capacity for senior care at hospitals and clinics, among other initiatives.

To assist young people, Underwood said he plans to seek new federal funding for drug abuse partnerships with local agencies and nonprofits, provide local agencies with more assistance for programs that promote healthy lifestyles by addressing childhood obesity and teen substance abuse, and boost federal funding to build and maintain recreational facilities to encourage team sports and physical activity, among other plans.