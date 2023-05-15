Underwood: Guam shouldn't put any limits on its future

The Pacific Center for Island Security is hoping to expand the possibilities of what Guam's geopolitical status could be.

On Friday, the Fanohge Coalition held a forum, "Caught Between Empires: A Push for Peace and Security in the Marianas." The board of directors of the Pacific Center for Island Security discussed its mission to provide an "islander perspective" in light of the growing tensions between China and the U.S. Robert Underwood, Leland Bettis and Kenneth Kuper answered questions developed by the Fanohge Coalition.

The organization started the evening by giving a brief introduction on what its work is all about.

Kuper said the organization, founded in 2021, is geared toward independently analyzing the situation Guam often finds itself in when it comes to potential conflicts between the United States and China. Because Guam is a United States territory and strategic military location, Kuper said, "Guam is always in the crosshairs." But the information the island receives often is biased toward the military's best interests.

Kuper and his fellow board members hope to give Guam a better idea on how the military's actions will affect the island, and also how Guam can be part of the dialogue.

"You can't tell us we're so unimportant that we can't have agency in our own future and, so, we're a research group dedicated to promoting Pacific Islander futures to ensure we have agency," said Kuper.

Ultimately, the goal is to help Guam avoid any type of conflict.

"It's in our interest in Guam to promote peace. We need peace more than anyone else. We need conflict less than anyone else, so using our place on the front lines of conflict to leverage information is critical to Guam's future," Bettis said.

Capabilities

One of the questions posed to the panel related to how many people think Guam's geopolitical situation comes down to a binary choice — being controlled by the United States or by China.

Underwood was the first to respond to the question and agreed that is often the perspective, but said Guam doesn't have to put limits on its future.

"We limit ourselves because we don't think that we have other choices, we feel powerless, and that powerlessness reduces our sense of power, ... our capacity to think about ways of doing things."

Underwood explained that many examples of nations not having a binary choice can be found throughout the Marianas region. As a result, they receive more "courteous" and "solicitous" treatment from the United States.

Underwood, a former Guam delegate to the U.S. Congress, also said determining geopolitical status is a continuous process.

"Are they always going to work out? Of course not, they're not always going to work out. It's a complicated world. Statecraft is not a one-time decision, it's a continual process. You have to continuously assess where you're at and where you're going," Underwood said.

Kuper followed Underwood by saying Guam's people don't have to be so "reflexive" in determining what the island is capable of in terms of its status.

"Just because you are critiquing a United States military project doesn't mean that you reflexively are pro-Peoples Republic of China," Kuper said.

Homegrown diplomats

Kuper expressed the importance of having homegrown diplomats.

"We in Guam need a diplomat training program because, no matter what political future we have, we're going to need negotiators and diplomats to navigate that future," Kuper said. "Is there a world where we become a state and we don't get anything we want because we're not good politicians? Absolutely. That's why the importance of starting a diplomat training program today, right after we leave here, is ultimately important."

A question was posed by Tori Manley, who asked the panel more about what resources were available to prepare and train diplomats in the event of a conflict.

Bettis responded with an anecdote about an individual he worked with while at the United Nations, promoting self-determination for Guam. The individual was "kicked out of his native country because he was a hostile to the occupying power" and later started a diplomacy school. He's now a president of an independent country.

"Your vision matters. You find paths, find fellow travelers, ... people of like minds and you can create your own path," Bettis said.