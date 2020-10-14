Self-determination, full voting representation in the House of Representatives, full voting rights in federal elections for the people of Guam, and full funding for Earned Income Tax Credit and Medicaid make up the fourth pillar of congressional delegate candidate Robert Underwood's platform.

He also promises to obtain additional Compact-impact support for Guam through federal amendments that would allow the island to submit input during discussions on the Compacts of Free Association, and by requiring $100 million in reimbursement as a condition of approval for the treaty, which is undergoing renegotiations with the Freely Associated States.

This is in addition to other initiatives that Underwood said would promote and protect the island's status and resources.

"While we wait for political status resolution, we must have political equality and that political equality means a voting representative, voting for president. And then that equality equates to social issues, socioeconomic issues, human issues," Underwood said during a press conference Tuesday.

Compact-impact funding was a particular concern for the candidate. Underwood stated he could see no plan coming from any other candidate on what to do about Compact aid, for which Guam has been seeking additional reimbursements in order to match the increasing costs of hosting migrants under the Compacts of Free Association.

"I clearly believe that Guam's importance to the country can be used as leverage to make sure Guam gets the funds that we deserve," Underwood said.

He also maintained belief in another round of COVID-19 aid, which will present an opportunity to pursue Guam-centered goals outlined in his platform, Underwood said.

Underwood would be working with a third aid package, should the second still-pending round of relief pass before the November elections.

The House bill for the second aid package, which is known as Heroes 2.0, promises more than $3 billion to Guam, according to Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, who is seeking reelection.

Underwood said that package simply won't materialize.

"Almost anyone paying attention knows that package is not going to come to pass. It's just not going to happen," Underwood said.

The House package is about $2.2 trillion. The Trump administration, after the president announced an end to negotiations before backtracking on his statements, had offered a $1.8 trillion stimulus package, which was rejected by the House. The offer excluded territories and the House rejected the idea of leaving territories out of any new relief package, according to San Nicolas. Any relief package would also have to survive passage through a conservative-led Senate, which has significant disagreements on how much aid should be offered.

Whatever aid materializes would likely be significantly reduced and it is unclear at the moment how long programs will last, Underwood added.

"Our responsibility as elected officials for Guam is to explain this in a realistic way, not to give false hope or not to ... take advantage of (people's) current situation and tell them something is happening that is clearly not going to happen," Underwood said.