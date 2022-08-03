Underwood: Pelosi’s Taiwan trip, after Guam stop, shows island is ‘lynchpin’ for US military

An expected visit to Taiwan by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, following her brief stopover on Guam on her way to Asia, has resulted in reactions around the region and in Washington, D.C. - including from a new local group that is focusing on issues such as this.

After China’s government condemned the potential visit with veiled threats of a military response, and the White House reiterated it did not support the trip, The Guam Daily Post reached out to former Del. Robert Underwood, who is currently serving as chairperson of the recently formed Pacific Center for Island Security.

“Speaker Pelosi’s brief visit to Guam is more than just refueling,” Underwood said. “Guam is the lynchpin to the projection of American power in this part of the world. If it is followed up by a stopover in Taiwan; the importance of Guam is exponentially emphasized.”

But Underwood also admitted that the Biden administration’s expressed “concern” about the visit is “a polite way of saying they wish she wouldn’t go,” before recognizing Pelosi as “one of the strongest leaders in America today.”

“She will not be swayed by threats, but people should not underestimate her understanding of the strategic picture in any part of the world or her determination,” Underwood said, also noting Pelosi is “still” the highest ranking American official to visit Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

The expected visit is eliciting such strong and official reactions because it can be seen as contradicting the so-called “One China” policy, a bilateral agreement between the United States and China that Taiwan is not recognized as a sovereign nation, but as a part of China.

Underwood, however, said the trip “technically” does not violate the agreement.

“Speaker Pelosi’s visit should be treated the same as House Speaker (Newt) Gingrich’s visit to Taiwan over 25 years ago,” Underwood said. “The policy is one China, two systems. The U.S. is not recognizing Taiwan or offering a direct guarantee of Taiwan’s defense, although the attention will be seen as a boost to Taiwan’s future.”

When he was Guam’s delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, Underwood visited Taiwan as part of a congressional delegation, and later visited Beijing and met with its government’s vice minister of foreign affairs.

But once again, local residents find themselves living on an island that is viewed as a military threat by some of America’s most active adversaries.

“For the people of Guam, it enhances our standing as a target for Chinese missiles. Hopefully, our political leaders take full advantage of this to resolve long-standing issues with the Department of Defense,” Underwood said.