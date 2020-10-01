From giving teachers a $500 tax credit to bringing the Affordable Care Act to Guam, Robert Underwood unveiled his plan to support education and health care on Guam.

Underwood presented the second part of his four-part platform in his bid to return to the U.S House of Representatives, during a virtual press conference held Wednesday. He previously released the first part of his platform on the economy.

In addressing education, Underwood laid out several challenges Guamanians and the local government face.

Wi-Fi and internet services must be treated as a utility, said Underwood, noting that some teachers have reported an attendance rate of just 30% since classes moved online due to the pandemic.

In addition to giving teachers $500 in tax credits, Underwood said he would ensure the Higher Education Act is amended to allow a loan forgiveness plan tied directly to public service, make students from the freely associated states re-eligible for work study, increase the Pell Grants from the current $5,600 a year, and double local matching exemption requirements for grants from $200,000 to $400,000.

Shifting to the issue of health care, Underwood said he wants to ensure residents — whether it’s through a private or government job — have access to health care.

“So we need to apply the Affordable Care Act to Guam in a way that makes sense to the island,” he said.

Underwood said he would push to eliminate the cap on Medicaid, which he called “one of the things” that can make applying the Affordable Care Act to the territory difficult.

He said he also wants to build a trauma center to make sure the island is more prepared if another health crisis were to strike.

Underwood also said he will focus on making funds available for the cross-training of local health care professionals and address the possibility of building a new hospital and increasing the capability of telemedicine at community health centers.

“Those ideas are the ones we think are doable,” said Underwood,”They are going to be difficult. I don’t want to underplay it.”

Underwood also promised transparency and a direct line to information from his office if elected.

“You can expect constant communication with the delegate’s office, “he said.