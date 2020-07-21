Delegate candidate Robert Underwood on Monday raised additional questions about Del. Michael San Nicolas' ongoing ethics investigations and Federal Election Commission filings, which Underwood said lacks details about $41,912 in missing or reduced campaign cash on hand.

San Nicolas, in response, said "there is no missing money."

"We continue to work with the FEC to correct filing errors by previous staff after they are reconciled, and will continue doing so as needed," San Nicolas said. "Robert Underwood's speculations are nothing more than drama to distract from the fact that he has yet to say what he actually has to offer the people of Guam."

Underwood said these are not speculations but are based on San Nicolas' own FEC filings.

"The issue is about trustworthiness," Underwood told The Guam Daily Post. "What he's been doing is dismiss this as staff error. The amount is pretty large...I don't believe it's an error. It's a blatant disregard for the rules and laws."

Underwood is challenging San Nicolas in the Democratic Party's primary race for delegate.

Whoever wins between the two during the Aug. 29 primaries will face the lone Republican delegate hopeful, Sen. Wil Castro, in the Nov. 3 general election.

Underwood, a former delegate and former University of Guam president, said San Nicolas' recent FEC filings may offer an explanation on why the House Committee on Ethics in June announced added charges to the original ethics investigation into San Nicolas.

San Nicolas' April 15 FEC filings show $53,888 cash on hand. On June 21, he filed an amendment, restating that the cash on hand was $11,976.

Underwood called on San Nicolas to explain the amendment and address the serious nature of the ethics investigation.

The House Committee on Ethics announced on June 12 a March 11 vote to establish an investigative subcommittee to determine whether San Nicolas may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on his congressional staff, and whether he may have violated laws and rules involving campaign funds.

The committee announcement added new allegations against San Nicolas, including making false statements to government investigators or agencies, and/or improperly interfering or attempting to interfere in a government investigation of related allegations.