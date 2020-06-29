Underwood to announce run for congressional seat

At the urging of supporters, friends, and family, former University of Guam President and five-term congressional Delegate Robert A. Underwood will formally announce at 10 a.m. on Tuesday he’s running against Delegate Michael San Nicolas, setting up a Democratic battle over Guam’s only seat as well as a voice in Washington, D.C., his campaign announced.

"With decades in public service, our island community has been greatly impacted by the work he has accomplished in those years. Through his legislation, Guam received nearly $2 billion worth of land returned, built the Guam National Guard Readiness Center, established the Guam War Claims Commission which made possible war claims, made Guam eligible for domestic phone rates and allowed us to have an elected Attorney General among many other notable achievements," his campaign stated. "While at UOG, Underwood led the “'Good to Great' initiative that turned around its Endowment Foundation with positive balances, improved facilities, increased student enrollment along with graduation rates."

As Guam’s third delegate, serving five terms, Underwood said in a press release, “today, more than ever, we face a lot of uncertainty as a result of COVID-19 and the landscape it has created for our island community in the coming future. We need strong representation in Guam that fights for Guam, and works with our local leaders.”

The Guam Visitors Bureau recently reported the postponement of travel from Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan until further notice. “We are facing major policy changes in health care, the economy and education as a result of the pandemic. We need to secure Guam’s presence in Washington by voting for a leader that is able to restore integrity and trust in DC, build consensus in Guam, and talks to you directly whether in Guam or Washington,” Underwood adds.

With an accomplished record that advocated for political development for insular areas and the extension of educational and social opportunities for the people of Guam, his campaign stated, Underwood looks forward to a healthy exchange of ideas with the island community, as he seeks to represent Guam in D.C.

Underwood will be accompanied by his wife Nerissa Underwood – via Whatsapp – children and friends as he submits his required documents, including a petition with 1,200 signatures declaring his candidacy to the Guam Election Commission, according to a statement from his campaign.