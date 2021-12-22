Former Guam Del. Robert Underwood will be appointed to President Biden's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, the White House announced Monday.

"The commission will advise the president on ways the public, private and nonprofit sectors can work together to advance equity and opportunity for every Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community," the release stated.

The commission will include civic leaders from across the country "and will reflect the rich diversity of AANHPI communities across the United States." Other appointees include actor Daniel Dae Kim and veteran labor advocate Ai-jen Poo.

Underwood, who is also former president of the University of Guam, "has served his region and his people as a passionate advocate for the respect and maintenance of the CHamoru language and the empowerment of the peoples of Micronesia," the release added.

(Daily Post Staff)