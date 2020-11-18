Former Del. Robert Underwood raised $237,182 and spent $206,951 for his 2020 congressional campaign, exceeding the combined amounts that Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sen. Wil Castro raised and spent.

San Nicolas, who received 3,700 more votes than Underwood in the Nov. 3 election, spent $60,575.

San Nicolas received the highest number of votes in the general election with 13,000, while Underwood got 9,300 votes.

San Nicolas and Underwood faced off in yesterday's runoff election.

Castro, who finished third in the three-way general election, spent $23,855.

These figures are based on the candidates' filings with the Federal Election Commission.

They cover primary and general election campaign finances as of Oct. 28 for San Nicolas and Underwood. Castro's filings were as of Oct. 14.

Underwood, a former delegate and former University of Guam president, said the reasons for his fundraising success are derived from the people who believe in his candidacy and for what he stands for.

"They clearly want change," Underwood said. "They entrusted me to use the funds as intended, and that they will not be misspent, and will be used in accordance with the law."

Underwood's campaign funds this year also far exceeded those of former Del. Madeleine Bordallo's 2018 primary election campaign, which spent $146,872 of $155,215 raised. San Nicolas defeated Bordallo in the 2018 Democratic primaries.

Reduced campaign fundraising

San Nicolas raised $60,956 and spent $60,575 for his reelection campaign, based on FEC filings.

"Since the pandemic, we have dramatically reduced our campaign fundraising and spending in order to relieve the people of financial and emotional distress," San Nicolas said. "We instead wanted this election to be about the work we do for the people."

San Nicolas, a former member of the Guam Legislature and a former bank executive, said his campaign "actually spent far less than $62,000 as that encompasses the entire two-year term and not just the election season."

"Most of the ($60,000) was incurred prior to the congressional race, as we use our campaign resources to promote key agenda items of our candidacy," he said.

Castro, who got 5,942 votes, or 21% of the total, said he and his team started with "little to no funding" for his grassroots campaign.

He raised $30,129 and spent $23,855.

"Yes, the pandemic affected fundraising," Castro said. "From my vantage point and coming from a modest upbringing, it was hard for me to be aggressive in asking for money knowing full well that my neighbors, village businesses and thousands of others were struggling financially."

At a glance:

• Robert Underwood, former delegate, raised $237,182 and spent $206,951.

• Del. Michael San Nicolas raised $60,956 and spent $60,575.

• Sen. Wil Castro raised $30,129 and spent $23,855.