Unemployed and uninsured, people arrive sicker at hospital

A significant number of workers who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic also lost their health insurance coverage, and many students from families with no insurance no longer have updated immunizations, officials said.

Prior to the pandemic, some 35,000 residents on Guam were already believed to be lacking health insurance.

"It's a big problem" that the coronavirus pandemic made even worse, according to Todu Guam Foundation President Dennis Rodriguez Jr., a former senator.

The number of those who lost their health insurance because of the pandemic is "substantial," in addition to the 35,000 who didn't have insurance long before the pandemic, he said on Tuesday.

"People who don't have access to preventative care, that's what I think cripples our health care system," Rodriguez said. "People are sicker when they show up at the hospital."

Gary Hiles, the chief economist at the Guam Department of Labor, said more than 75% of COVID-19-displaced workers that GDOL surveyed in June said they lost their employer-paid benefits, such as medical insurance, for hours they didn't work.

"So in addition to an unemployment problem, we also have a problem with people losing their medical benefits and other benefits from their employment," Hiles said at a recent Guam economic forecast for 2021 webinar.

Nearly 25% said they retained their benefits at the time of the interview, Hiles said.

The survey included private sector and government of Guam employees.

The employees of some completely or partially closed businesses continued to be employed during the June 12 survey reference week, Hiles said.

Some received pay while not working and a large number continued to receive fringe benefits, he said.

When the survey respondents were asked whether they received any pay from their employer for the hours they did not work in the last four weeks, 15.4% said "yes," and 84.6% said "no," Hiles said at the Guam Chamber of Commerce webinar.

Not enough resources

Rodriguez's nonprofit organization over the past few years has been able to provide direct health screening, treatment and support to nearly 5,000 individuals who were uninsured or underinsured, many of them school-age children needing immunization.

The services are free of charge to the families.

Rodriguez said while there's an increase in the number of adults who sought assistance from the Todu Guam Foundation during the pandemic, there are not enough resources to help them.

So the foundation, he said, has been trying to refer pandemic-displaced workers needing access to health care not related to COVID-19, to get in touch with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and community clinics.

The former senator said the foundation recognizes that while the main focus is preventing and treating COVID-19, there are still a number of other diseases that residents are dealing with.

"It's harder now because they lost their access to health insurance," he said of displaced workers.

The pandemic has restricted the foundation's quarterly outreach in which they bring mobile clinics, with volunteer doctors and nurses, to people. They focus particularly on areas where a great number of residents do not have access to health care or are without health insurance.

Getting students vaccinated

The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and online learning have kept many students from having their immunizations up to date, Rodriguez said.

With the Guam Department of Education and Adelup talking about plans to reopen schools in January, the Todu Guam Foundation along with its partner medical professionals has been ramping up efforts to get students immunized.

Rodriguez encourages parents or guardians of students to contact the Todu Guam Foundation to update their child's school physical health and immunization record.

With the high volume of calls to the foundation's number, (671) 989 0731, Rodriguez said people can send an email to foundation@toduguam.com.

Slots are limited and on an appointment basis only, so once slots are filled, a child will be placed on a waiting list.

The foundation said the eligibility requirements are: must be uninsured, underinsured, or be on either Medicaid or the Medically Indigent Program, or MIP.

Rodriguez said the foundation will also launch a healthy living educational campaign.

"I encourage everybody to stay safe – don't be complacent, don't let your guard down," he said. "Use whatever tool you have under your disposal, whether it's eating right, whether exercising, that really is the best way to help ourselves to try and stay healthy."