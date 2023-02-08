Unemployed senior citizens can apply for paid positions, training

Senior citizens who meet eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply for a program that could lead them to being hired for part-time jobs.

The Guam Department of Labor is actively recruiting unemployed senior citizens interested in looking for part-time work to participate in the Senior Community Service Employment Program.

SCSEP is a community service and work-based training program for unemployed senior citizens who meet certain eligibility criteria, need employment training and have significant barriers to employment, the Labor Department said in a press release.

“We want to help our manåmko’ who are in need of work or training to live independent, sustainable lives. SCSEP has helped hundreds of senior citizens who have struggled to pay bills or afford housing. In addition to monetary benefits, working in retirement age has health benefits that keep our elderly population mentally sharp and physically active. SCSEP can assist our manåmko’ who may have been out of work for a while and would like to ease back into the workforce or learn a new skill,” said GDOL Director David Dell’Isola.

Qualified participants are placed into work-based training programs within the Government of Guam or a nonprofit organization. The senior citizens enrolled in the program will receive minimum wage salaries and work an average of 20 hours per week. Wages earned by SCSEP participants are exempted from income eligibility determination for federal housing programs and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

To qualify, each participant must be at least 55 years of age, a resident of Guam and unemployed, as well as meet income requirements and have barriers to employment.

Interested applicants can visit the American Job Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays on the third floor of the GCIC Building in Hagåtña or call 671-475-7000/1 or email webadmin@dol.guam.gov.