Unemployment aid claims drop as hundreds of jobs open up

Guam's weekly Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims have been declining while there have been hundreds of job openings and job placements recently, said David Dell'Isola, director of the Guam Department of Labor.

A virtual job fair on Wednesday, meanwhile, connected potential hires with about a dozen employers looking for dialysis-registered nurses, technicians, accountants, customer sales representatives and FBI special agents, to cite a few.

Hundreds of vacancies need to be filled, employers said.

"Things are moving in the right direction," Dell'Isola said of decreasing PUA claims and increasing job openings and placements on HireGuam.com. "Now is the time to get a job, now is the time to look."

There are "hundreds of jobs that are opening," he said, but it's not yet reached the point where the Guam Department of Labor can lift the waiver on the job-search requirements for PUA claimants.

"There has to be enough job openings to justify that," Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post. "There needs to be a balance."

However, the condition could change in just a few weeks that would make Guam Labor, in consultation with the governor, to require the weekly job search, ahead of the Sept. 4 end to the PUA.

"When we do turn on the job search and if they are in a training course, they are exempted from the job search requirement," Dell'Isola said.

Employers, especially those in the food-and-beverage industry, said they are in desperate need of hiring workers and have been planning job fairs or posting job vacancy announcements.

This is a good sign, Dell'Isola said, toward economic recovery.

LongHorn Steakhouse, for example, will hold a job fair on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by the Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, to fill at least 50 positions.

Applebee's, Olive Garden, Pieology and IHOP will also look to hire more workers during the same event.

As Guam prepares to reopen tourism and lift more pandemic restrictions, businesses have been expanding their operations so they have been calling back their employees or hiring new ones.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is looking to reopen tourism if at least 62,500 adults are fully vaccinated by May 1 and if the COVID Area Risk score remains below 2.5 and hospitalization is low.

Dell'Isola said employers previously having difficulty getting their employees back to work eventually were able to persuade the workers that once they are reported to Labor, they risk losing both their PUA and their job permanently.

"Deterrence is important," he said.

GDOL has been working closely with the Guam Community College on certification training, to make more people more employable in different in-demand jobs.

Job fair continues today

Today is the second and last day of a virtual job fair for the whole community that the University of Guam is hosting.

People can still register at https://url.uog.edu/JobFair21 for the 10 a.m. to noon job fair.

At Wednesday's virtual job fair, Fresenius Kidney Care said they are looking to recruit dialysis-registered nurses for Finegayan, Tumon, Sinajana and Dededo clinics.

"We provide extensive, paid training," a representative said, adding that they offer sign-up bonuses for registered nurses coming on board.

Deloitte & Touche said they are always looking for aspiring accountants seeking their CPA license, as well as other well-rounded individuals to work in tax, audit, accounting and other related services.

The U.S. Department of State is also looking to hire personnel for jobs inside and outside the U.S., said foreign service officer Jason Vorderstrasse.

While there are currently no job openings on Guam, he said there are employment openings for other areas on a wide range of jobs, from engineering to information technology, accounting, business administration, political science and allied health and medical positions.

Docomo Pacific business partner Tiana Blas-Cruz said they are currently looking to hire senior product specialists, customer service representatives, technicians and sales account managers, among others.

Staff Sgt. Eric Gianan, a U.S. Army recruiter, said they have over 150 job opportunities for combat and combat support positions. "There's a process to get into the Army and we are here to help you along the way," Gianan said.

GTA recruiting manager Don Martinez said they're looking for employees to work at their call center, retail operations and installations.

At a breakout session, potential job applicant Carla San Nicolas said her prior job as an employee at a mayor's office gave her a solid experience of "working around and with people" so she expressed interest in applying for a job at GTA's call center.

"I love to be around people and helping people," she said, and GTA's Martinez encouraged her to apply.