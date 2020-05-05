What if an employee quits or refuses to come back to work in order to collect unemployment benefits, which could be up to $345 or up to $945 a week?

This and other frequently asked questions about the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation have been compiled by the Guam Department of Labor.

Guam Labor is trying to stand up these proposed $924 million benefits programs, to help an estimated 38,000 employees who have lost their jobs, were furloughed, or are receiving pay cuts because of the COVID-19 pandemic and executive orders on shutdown of nonessential businesses.

Among these commonly asked questions and the answers to them are:

Q: Will the payments be retroactive?

A: Yes. The weekly payments will be retroactive during the weeks individuals qualify.

Q: What if my employee quits or refuses to come back to work in order to receive the benefit?

A: Quitting work without good cause to obtain additional benefits under the CARES Act qualifies as "fraud" unless it's for one of the COVID-19 related reasons listed in the CARES Act.

If an individual has obtained these benefits through fraud, the individual is ineligible for any additional benefit payments, must pay back the benefits, and is subject to criminal prosecution. States are expected to enforce these provisions.

Q: If an employee refuses to work, or return to work, due to a general fear of exposure to the coronavirus, is he or she still eligible for PUA?

A: To qualify for PUA, the individual must be unemployed, or unable to unavailable to work because of a COVID-19 related reason listed in the CARES Act.

An individual who does not go to work due to general concerns about exposure to COVID-19, or refuses to go back in order to collect unemployment benefits, and who does not meet any of the other COVID-19 related criteria for PUA, is not eligible for PUA.

Q: As an employer, what is required of me if I have displaced employees, or workers with reduced wages due to COVID-19?

A: Based on Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's Executive Order 2020-07, all employers and business owners who have displaced workers are required to register on the labor department's virtual one-stop system, hireguam.com,.

If you have previously registered and your account is active, you do not need to re-register.

Self-employed?

Guam Labor also released an FAQs for the self-employed, and some of these questions and answers include:

Q: What if I'm self employed, do I qualify?

A: Covered individuals include the self-employed, those seeking part-time employment, individuals lacking sufficient work history, freelancers and gig-workers.

Q: What documentation do I need to show I was/am self-employed?

A: Do your best to gather the documents below. Not all are necessary, but will be helpful for your application: