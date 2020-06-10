An earlier decision to exclude the Department of Administration from the entire unemployment aid program could now potentially delay the payments for nearly 14,500 Guam workers who have so far filed initial unemployment claims.

As of Tuesday, there is no system that would move any problem-free unemployment claim to the payment phase of the process.

The Guam Department of Labor's software vendor just recently received the request from Labor to start working on the payment system.

There's no telling whether payments can be made within 21 days of initial claims filing.

The federal government had already made available an initial $276 million for Guam to pay its workers directly displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labor Director David Dell'Isola said the department initially planned to hire a private contractor to take care of the payment process, but that plan changed recently.

The initial plan took into consideration the partial government shutdown, he said.

During the pandemic, DOA continued to disburse other forms of relief funds to thousands of people.

DOA by law is the agency that disburses public funds and tracks financial transactions, among other things.

'Would have been quicker'

DOA Director Edward Birn on Tuesday said a few weeks ago, he was asked to help draft the request for proposals to hire a contractor to do the payment processing of unemployment claims.

"I looked at 5 GCA 22101, about the role of DOA, the Treasurer of Guam," Birn said. "I said it would have been quicker for us to do it."

So an RFP for a private vendor didn't come out, and Labor involved DOA in the unemployment assistance process.

DOA has only been involved for about two and a half weeks, he said.

Birn said Labor's software vendor is supposed to work on a secure file transfer protocol and provide DOA information about the system.

"We don't have any information from the vendor yet," Birn said, as of Tuesday, or 10 days since affected workers started filing unemployment claims.

Birn said DOA is as anxious as everybody else to get the money into the hands of people who need assistance because of the pandemic.

Qualified Guam workers could receive up to $945 a week in federal unemployment benefits through July and up to $345 a week after that through the end of the year.

"This is an opportunity for DOA to work on issuing direct deposits similar to what we've done with the other programs. We're just waiting for Labor or its vendor to provide us information," he said, of when the claims are ready for payment.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DOA has processed and disbursed about the same number of pandemic relief checks under different federal and local programs including 17,500 for the Prugråman Salåppe' Ayudon I Taotao.

25,505 workers affected

More unemployment claims are being filed daily, since the May 30 soft launch of the application process.

Dell'Isola has asked for the public's patience, with a deluge of unemployment claims filed.

As of Tuesday, 14,494 initial unemployment claims have been filed. Many of them have errors that, according to Labor, are being fixed.

The initial unemployment claims come from about 57% of the 25,505 total employees who lost their jobs, furloughed or getting work hour reductions as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This information is based on the report of 1,389 employers who provided information via hireguam.com.

Labor's estimate is that the pandemic will impact 38,000 of Guam's workers, and asked the U.S. Department of Labor for a $924 million budget to roll out the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs.