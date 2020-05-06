Unemployment aid program clears another hurdle but no budget OK yet

The U.S. Department of Labor sent an agreement on the rollout of supplemental unemployment aid on Guam, but there's no telling when the federal government will send the funds.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Tuesday that Guam received the addendum agreement for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which provides a supplemental $600 a week for eligible workers for up to 13 weeks.

The document is now under review for approval and signature, before sending it back to U.S. Labor.

The governor said once the federal funds come in, GDOL will immediately cut the checks for eligible employees who have lost their jobs or gotten pay cuts as a result of COVID-19.

The other program, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, provides up to $345 a week, up to the end of the year.

The governor, however, said U.S. Labor has so far not made a decision on Guam's proposed $924 million budget to implement the programs.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola, meanwhile, said since federal lawyers could not come up with an agreement, "they took the addendum route, which accomplishes a similar result."

Dell'Isola also said his agency submitted a draft implementation plan, which he said is "another major piece" that U.S. Labor requires.

"My talk with them was quite positive and looks like they will be moving into the budget and hopefully the award allotment," Dell'Isola said.

While waiting for a federal decision, Guam is preparing to open the application process for affected employees before the end of May.

Employers, however, continue to be urged to register with Labor's hireguam.com, and provide detailed information on their employee furloughs, layoffs and pay cuts.