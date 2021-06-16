Unemployment assistance fraud trial nears close

Trial is coming to a close for a man accused of fraud in connection with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The defense rested its case Tuesday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam trial against George Chambers Jr., 50.

Judge Vernon Perez heard arguments on defense attorney William Bischoff's motion for acquittal, as the defense contends the prosecution failed to prove Chambers committed a crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

"It's just not a crime to obtain something that you are entitled to," Bischoff said, as he had two witnesses testify that Chambers had been employed prior to the pandemic.

Perez denied the request and agreed with the government that the decision should be left up to the jury.

Chambers declined to testify.

Trial has been ongoing for four days. Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday morning.

Chambers is facing two counts of forgery as a third-degree felony, tampering with public records as a third-degree felony, two counts of unsworn falsification of record as a misdemeanor and one charge of unsworn falsification of record as a misdemeanor.