While the federal aid package in the form of the CARES Act has been enacted by President Donald Trump, it may be weeks or a month before unemployment assistance gets to residents – a delay that isn't an issue exclusive to Guam, according to David Dell'Isola, director of the Guam Department of Labor.

"It's happening everywhere," he said.

Federal authorities are still putting together their unemployment assistance program, according to Dell'Isola.

There has been no guidance from federal authorities at the moment, he added. It's difficult to plan and implement anything without that guidance, Dell'Isola said. He hasn't been able to get confirmation of a dollar amount for what Guam will get in federal aid, either.

Guam does not have an existing unemployment insurance program to easily take advantage of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program in the CARES Act, and a mechanism will need to be created for the island. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor in late March as "the first step that opens the door to initiating and mobilizing the standing up of a full-scale Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program," according to the governor.

Not 'one single guideline, application or anything'

"I have not been able to get one single guideline, application or anything. I was on the phone at 3:30 (Friday) morning with a conference call with the secretary of labor and a couple assistant secretaries, and the states," Dell'Isola said. "It was kind of comforting, but disturbing, to hear the states asking and saying the same things that I'm asking for."

Federal authorities have released some guidance, but it covered only the states and their unemployment insurance programs. There was no language regarding the territories, or how Guam's situation would be handled, Dell'Isola said.

It's a "monumental task" for federal authorities to implement programs out of the CARES Act, the director added, but he said he is in constant communication with federal labor authorities trying to get any "morsel" of information to help set up Guam's program.

In addition to the PUA in the CARES Act, the governor successfully requested a disaster declaration from the president. In the past, Guam has used Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

"The PUA is mirrored, kind of, after the DUA but there is no declaration needed. The DUA is a FEMA-run project and that is through a presidential declaration. We got the declaration but the FEMA part is still under review," Dell'Isola said, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

While Guam is preparing to utilize PUA, there is still some murkiness over which program will eventually be utilized.

"We already got approved for the PUA. It's a new program, they're writing it up as we speak. But they think that's going to replace the DUA. ... They said, 'We think.' It could change, it could flip and switch over to the DUA," Dell'Isola said. "If DUA does come in, then we would try to make sure it doesn't replicate – that's the kind of answer I got. ... In all fairness, they're trying to write it up and put together a program for us to follow, and unfortunately, the nation and Guam, they see the money was approved but like anything else ... that doesn't mean that it's a done deal."

Numbers expected to rise

The latest figure on displaced workers is just over 6,300, based on email correspondence with the department, Dell'Isola said. The number of people with reduced hours is more than 5,900. This does not include figures from the hotel and restaurant industries.

The department is being inundated with emails, Dell'Isola said, so those numbers will continue to grow. Early forecasts are showing anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 eventual PUA claimants, including those in the hotel and restaurant industries, he said.