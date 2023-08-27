The Guam Department of Labor is in the final stages of preparing the Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, program and is looking to launch it sometime this week.

Until the aid is officially available, however, the agency is reminding individuals and employees to wait to file their claims, or they will be denied.

"Individuals or employees who intend to file a claim for (Disaster Unemployment Assistance) are reminded to wait until the official announcement through the news media of ... availability," GDOL stated Friday in a press release. "Any claims that are filed before the (Guam Department of Labor) makes the official announcement through the news media or after the 30-day filing period will be denied in accordance with federal regulations."

The DUA page on the agency's website remains under development, but does contain a warning not to file a claim early through the Hireguam website, which has a similar warning.

The labor agency will announce that the DUA application period has begun through a news release, and each applicant will have 30 days from the date of that release to file an initial claim. If the initial claim is filed after the 30-day window, it will be denied unless justified by good cause, as defined in federal regulations.

The temporary DUA webpage quotes federal guidance, stating: "Good cause must be determined on an individual basis. In general, when the state has publicly announced the availability of DUA assistance through appropriate news media as directed under 20 CFR, section 625.17, a reasonable basis on which to justify good cause due to ignorance of the program must be well documented."

GDOL Director David Dell'Isola stated in Friday's release that the agency is training new staff, and ensuring it has the capacity and ability to assist all applicants with their claims. The director said the agency looks forward to launching the system sometime next week.

"Individuals who are registered on hireguam.com should take steps to ensure their accounts are active," the release stated. "If you are unable to log on or reset your password, email webadmin@dol.guam.gov for assistance. If you think you will be applying for DUA benefits as a direct result of Typhoon Mawar and do not have an account, register today at hireguam.com. For more information, contact GDOL at 671-475-7000/1 or visit dol.guam.gov/DUA."

The DUA program is intended to assist individuals left unemployed as a result of Typhoon Mawar and is meant to be retroactive to May 28. It's administered through the U.S. Department of Labor and funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

There are various requirements to receive the federal financial aid, but as a matter of federal law, citizens of nations with Compacts of Free Association with the U.S. aren't eligible to receive DUA benefits unless they meet specific criteria as qualified aliens.

The Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia all have Compacts of Free Association with the U.S., and Guam serves as a major host jurisdiction for COFA migrants.