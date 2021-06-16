Unemployment benefits end for workers lacking child care

Individuals should now stop filing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims if their reason for resigning or getting work hour cuts is to provide care for a child who can't be at school or a day care center directly closed by COVID-19, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Tuesday.

The school year is over, Dell'Isola said, and when a new academic year begins, most schools will already be open for in-person instruction.

Day care centers are pretty much back to normal operations, he said.

"Lack of child care is no longer a qualified eligibility for PUA based on U.S. Department of Labor guidance so the filing of claims should stop," Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post.

If one continues to file PUA knowing this criterion is no longer a valid reason, that person could face overpayment or penalties for fraud if determined ineligible, Dell'Isola said.

Cases involving PUA fraud are now in the courts.

PUA has helped some 30,000 pandemic-impacted workers, including those who had to quit their job or cut their work hours so they could care for their children doing online classes during the pandemic.

To date, some $708 million in PUA and related benefits has already gone out to Guam's pandemic-hit workers, Dell'Isola said. GDOL got authorization to receive more than $1 billion for Guam's unemployment aid programs.

Option 'dd'

With the end of the school year, USDOL reminded the public of previously released guidance involving child care under the so-called option "dd."

There are quite a number of applicants claiming option "dd" as a COVID-19-related reason to be unemployed or underemployed, Dell'Isola said.

Option "dd" in the federal law that created PUA states that an individual is covered if a child or other person in the household for which the individual has primary caregiving responsibility is unable to attend school or another facility that is closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency, and such school or facility care is required for the individual to work.

"Because the school year is now over, this is no longer a qualifying reason. Summer schools and summer camps are open," Dell'Isola said in a separate statement. "Whatever parents typically did for children during the summer months pre-COVID applies, which allows parents to go back to work."

GDOL said very few exceptions may still qualify under the "dd" rule, but must be justified.

Most of those on Guam who qualify for PUA, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Lost Wages Assistance are those who were laid off, furloughed or got their hours cut as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Required job search by July

Sept. 4 is the last day covered by PUA, and the possibility of another program extension is dim.

As early as July, GDOL will be lifting the current waiver on the job-search requirement.

Once that waiver is lifted, each PUA recipient must show proof they are actively searching for a job. They have to be in contact with at least three employers a week, among other things.

Those attending employment "boot camps" or retraining certification classes will be exempt from the job-search requirement.

To prepare PUA recipients, GDOL has been encouraging them to visit the free one-stop job bank hireguam.com and contact the American Job Center to find out more about job openings and training opportunities.

For more information on unemployment aid programs, call 311, 735-0527 or 735-0532 on weekdays. For log-in issues, email webadmin@dol.guam.gov.

Those with a claim or weekly certification issues are encouraged to email pua.hotline@dol.guam.gov.

As more businesses call back employees and hire new ones, the amount of PUA being released every two weeks has gone down, from about $25 million two months ago to about $17 million.