Unemployment benefits 'may' be delayed, but not too long

There may be some downtime with batching unemployment assistance payments for Guam claimants as guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor is pending for the newly enacted American Rescue Plan, but that's a "big may," according to Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell’Isola.

The American Rescue Plan, signed last week by President Joe Biden, is the third federal COVID-19 aid package and grants extended unemployment assistance along with other financial assistance programs. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs would have otherwise ended on March 14.

GDOL batches federal unemployment payments every two weeks. The department will be batching payments today and Dell'Isola hopes that by the time the next batch is due, USDOL will have issued its guidance and GDOL's vendor will have programmed the changes into the system. But the director acknowledges it's a tall order.

"I can't act on anything until USDOL gives me the guidance. And writing that tier 3 procedures and guidance is a huge task. Because they're not only rolling it out for us, they're rolling it out for the whole nation," Dell'Isola said.

"The programming side is another issue," he added later.

The vendor for the unemployment claims system, which services other states, is making basic changes now but can't do any fine-tuning until USDOL grants guidance on what the system needs to do, according to Dell'Isola. It isn't known when that will be.

The matter is essentially out of the hands of the local department, and if all pieces aren't in place in two weeks, Dell'Isola said he might not be able to batch payments because the system would still be undergoing changes for the extension of unemployment assistance.

But the director's personal opinion is more optimistic.

Dell'Isola said he believes "we will be OK" based on his experience.

And if there is a delay, he doesn't anticipate it will be too long.

"I don't think it will be too long, because the whole nation will be waiting. I know for a fact USDOL is burning the midnight oil. Because the last thing they want is to have the whole nation hold up on getting benefits because of them," Dell'Isola said.

"I just want to kind of give heads-up. It may happen. I don't think it will. But, you know, these are things that are not within our control," he added later.

The American Rescue Plan continues $345 in weekly Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $300 in weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Payment, up to September. This means the total obtainable is $645 if totally unemployed. Claimants will have to receive a dollar worth of PUA in order to qualify for the FPUC, Dell'Isola said.

The criteria for FPUC remain the same, he said.

"Everything is pretty much rolled over as far as the claimants are concerned," he said.

And the reduced-hour workers have been approved, retroactively, notwithstanding whether a business is closed or open, he said.

Both PUA and FPUC are taxable but the American Rescue Plan makes the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-exempt for those with income below $150,000 for tax year 2020. That needs to be claimed when filing taxes, according Dell'Isola.

"That has nothing to do with me," he said.