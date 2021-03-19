Unemployment benefits thief pleads guilty

Former Guam Department of Labor employee Jerome Michael Cruz, 26, admitted he stole unemployment benefits after he claimed he was jobless and diverted certain electronic benefit payments for other claimants to bank accounts he controlled.

"Guilty," Cruz said Thursday, as he admitted to the information filed against him the District Court of Guam charging him with federal program theft and accessing a protected computer in furtherance of fraud. He appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

Cruz faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release for the first charge; and up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release for the second.

Sentencing has been scheduled for June 17 before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Petersburg recommended that Cruz be detained; however, Bordallo allowed him to remain out of prison on pretrial release.

The court set conditions that include reporting to the Adult Probation Office, submitting to drug testing and remaining on Guam unless approved by the court.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Leilani Lujan was appointed by the court to represent Cruz.

Cruz was employed full time at GDOL in September 2020 as a customer service representative helping customers with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation claims.

On Sept. 26, 2020, he submitted an application for PUA and FPUC, falsely certifying that he was unemployed and eligible for the benefits, the plea agreement states. The application contained numerous warnings that false statements are punishable by law.

As a result of the false statements, Cruz received $10,935 in benefits he was not entitled to, including $3,000 in FPUC benefits.

It was said in court on Thursday that he would have to pay back the money.

On Oct. 13, 2020, Cruz was transferred within GDOL and lost his access to the PUA and FPUC computer system, but used another GDOL employee's login credentials.

"Upon accessing the GDOL computer system without authorization, defendant modified an existing PUA claim for another person in order to change the payment method from paper check to direct deposit and to route that claimant's benefits to a bank account Cruz controlled," the plea deal stated. Cruz obtained $2,415 in fraudulent benefits.

Cruz made additional attempts to modify existing PUA and FPUC claims to his bank accounts totaling an additional $79,650. The additional attempts were flagged for fraud by GDOL employees and were not paid out.

The total intended loss was $93,000.