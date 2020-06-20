Unemployment checks 'early next week'

Federally funded unemployment checks will be released starting "early next week," the Guam Department of Labor announced Friday, and Sanchelyn "Sanchy" Robert is hoping hers will be among them.

"Never thought I’d depend on the government for help. I’ve always had to earn my own money for working hard," Robert, who's been laid off since March 8, told The Guam Daily Post.

Robert is one of 20,873 people who have so far filed initial unemployment claims as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses and put many private sector jobs on hold.

Franiel Suva, 30, was furloughed in March from his two restaurant jobs, and eventually got laid off from one of them on June 14.

In his remaining job, his work hours are still being cut.

"I can't wait any longer," he said. "My bills are chasing me."

If he doesn't get his unemployment check or other financial help by June 30, he faces eviction from his apartment.

Error-free claims

Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Friday morning said unemployment benefits for 10,000 to 15,000 displaced workers could be sent out this weekend if test runs are successful.

By late Friday afternoon, Labor announced that with successful transaction tests, it will be working through the weekend to deliver the first batch of unemployment benefits to applicants "early next week."

For the initial unemployment claims, the paper checks or bank deposits can be $7,000 to more than $10,000 for each applicant, Dell'Isola said.

"This is what we have been building up to and working nonstop to make happen," Dell’Isola said in a statement. "Right now the focus is on getting individuals with error-free claims paid right away."

The number of claims to be paid will be based on the number of error-free claims processed, Labor stated.

If most of them are processed for payment, some $100 million to $150 million can be released to the displaced workers and into the local economy over the next week or two, based on Labor's estimates.

Electronic transfers and paper checks will be issued to error-free claims on a first-in, first-out basis.

More payments will be issued as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program staff adjudicate applications.

Struggling since March

Many on Guam have been without jobs for nearly four months. Robert and Suva said they would rather have full-time jobs and be self-sufficient, but COVID-19 is hurting the job market.

Robert has been struggling to make ends meet since she was laid off as a massage therapist in one of the hotels in Tumon on March 8.

"I'm sort of stressed out with all these bills to pay – car bills, car insurance, rent and water bills. It's hard, especially when we are not working," she said. "I pray that my unemployment benefits get through."

The U.S. Department of Labor has provided an initial $276 million that Guam can draw down from to pay unemployment claims.

Guam Labor asked for a $924 million budget, based on estimates that 38,000 workers on Guam will be directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Friday, 30,659 workers have been laid off, furloughed or working on reduced hours because of COVID-19, based on the report of 1,724 employers registered on hireguam.com.

Robert said if she has the chance to talk to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, she would "actually thank her."

"I am patient and I will wait till I receive something. So all I can do is just sit back and wait," she said.

Test runs this week

Labor and its vendor ran a second round of test files Friday morning for the electronic fund transfers, as well as a test batch of paper checks.

“If everything goes well and we keep our fingers crossed, we’re working our hardest, then we could basically batch a file for Saturday. We’ll take it from there," Dell'Isola said Friday morning on The Point radio show with Ray Gibson.

An initial EFT test run was conducted on Wednesday, for which Labor had not disclosed the results until Friday, despite multiple inquiries for transparency.

Dell'Isola said that in the Wednesday test, officials found that the file was missing some data elements.

"Not that it was a bad test," he said.

Dell'Isola said he's thankful to the Department of Administration for "working feverishly to identify what these data elements that are missing that Bank of Guam needs and working with the (software) vendor until late at night."

Up to $945 a week

On Guam, eligible workers can receive up to $945 a week in unemployment benefits through July and up to $345 a week through the end of the year.

Labor continues to offer in-person applications from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for first-time applicants by appointment only.

Applicants can call for an appointment at the Guam Community College processing center:

988-3672

788-0729

689-1872

The roving village library schedule for filing unemployment claims is as follows:

Dededo: June 22, 25 and 29

Hagåtña: June 23, 27 and 30

Yona: June 26

Dates are subject to change depending on turnout.

Phone applications

Residents can also apply over the phone by calling:

735-0518 through 26

"The department is making every attempt to ensure the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program application is available to all who wish to file a claim," Dell’Isola said. "For anyone with transportation or computer challenges, we have created options for our residents so nobody eligible is left out.”