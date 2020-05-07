Unemployment checks: Here's a breakdown of Guam's proposed $924M budget

Guam expects the unemployment benefits program to cost over $924 million, inclusive of $6 million-plus in administrative and contractual costs for hiring temporary staffers, procuring claims and benefits processing software, and buying laptops that affected workers can use to file their application.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola sent a $921.8 million budget request and a $2.3 million supplemental budget request to the U.S. Department of Labor.

These are based on documents that the Guam Daily Post obtained this week from Labor through a Freedom of Information Act, Guam Sunshine Law request.

U.S. Labor has yet to approve these budget requests.

The longer the U.S. Labor takes to decide on Guam's budget requests, the longer Guam employees will have to wait for their unemployment checks to arrive.

Labor anticipates that some 38,000 people have lost their job, were furloughed, or are getting pay cuts and will apply for unemployment benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

Dell'Isola's budget request to U.S. Labor, dated April 28, shows:

$522.1 million for PUA benefits, or $13.4 million weekly from March 7 to Nov. 28.

$395.8 million for FPUC benefits, or $23.3 million a week from April 4 to July 25

$3.9 million for administrative costs

Some of the expenses in the proposed supplemental budget are:

$2.1 million for the PUA claims and benefits processing software and subscription for 18 months, allowing for online applications for affected workers

$504,400 for outsourcing PUA and FPUC checks and direct deposits

$150,450 for 75 laptops at $2,006 each set with needed software

PUA provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits at $345 a week, while FPUC provides an additional $600 a week for April to July.

This means a person who lost their job could potentially receive up to $945 a week.

Personnel

To help stand up the programs, Labor has tapped personnel from other GovGuam agencies. The cost to GovGuam is about $652,911 in direct salaries and wages.

Guam Labor also intends to hire 31 temporary staff needed to process initial PUA applications, including a project manager and customer service representatives.

Guam Labor plans to employ them for 18 months, for a total cost of about $2.7 million, department documents show.

The department will also request a full-time assistant attorney general at a cost of $132,000 "to assist with PUA adjudication and appeals process."

Equipment

Non-personnel costs in the initial budget request include those for personal protective equipment, storage boxes, paper supply and postage, along with leases for copier machines and vehicles.

The laptops will be used to assist individuals to apply for benefits online.

"The department's goal is to ensure there is accessibility for individuals with no transportation or personal technology to apply online at designated sites within their village or other designated sites," Dell'Isola's budget request said.

Guam Labor intends to place laptops at 15 village sites, three Public Health sites, and 39 for staff and individual walk-ins.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said once Labor sends the funds, checks will be immediately cut to get the benefits into the hands of affected workers.

The application process for affected employees will begin before the end of May.

On Monday, Vice Speaker Telena Nelson also sent Freedom of Information Act requests to Guam Labor regarding the unemployment benefits programs, as well as to other agencies related to the COVID-19 response.

"While I introduced legislation addressing the need for unemployment benefits before this crisis was realized, we remain committed to ensuring our people receive any financial aid they are entitled to and especially during their time of need," Nelson said in a statement.