Unemployment down, employment up

The employment and unemployment situation on Guam continues to improve, according to the latest reports out of the Guam Department of Labor Bureau of Labor statistics.

Unemployment fell to 4.4% in September 2022, a reduction of 0.4 percentage points from the figure reported in June, and a reduction of 3.7 percentage points from the 8.1% unemployment reported in September 2021, the bureau stated in its January report.

The unemployment rate reflected a decrease in the number of people unemployed due to an increase in employment and people leaving the labor force and no longer looking for work, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the employment report shows that employment in the private sector still trails pre-pandemic levels, but the overall number continues to grow.

Total private sector employment went up to 48,530 in September 2022 compared to 47,200 in June 2022. As described in recent reports, this growth is fueled largely by the construction industry, which added 700 employees between June 2022 and September 2022, going from 10,010 to 10,710 employees. This includes foreign workers on H-2B visas, however.

The services industry grew by 370 employees, going up to 15,980 employees from 15,610 in June 2022. This is reflected almost exclusively in hotels and lodging, which added 360 jobs.

In September 2019, there were more than 18,900 people employed in the service industry. The number fell somewhat by December 2019, but the total private sector employment hit a high of about 51,960 employees that month. Employment fell, but still hovered around that point in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic reached the island, then declined by June 2020.

Public sector employment remains relatively the same. GovGuam employment dipped in June 2022 as educational institutions reduced employment for the summer, but that rebounded by September 2022, according to the employment report.

Adelup celebrated the latest unemployment rate.

"Economic recovery is evident in these numbers as more people return to work, more businesses reopen and new enterprises get their start," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a press release.

"There are some lingering effects from the pandemic we continue to address, but we are emerging from this crisis with precision and record progress. As we anticipate the steady decline of unemployment, we will soon shift focus from recovering to building on the fruits of our prosperity," she added.

GDOL chief economist Gary Hiles said substantial increases in tourist arrivals from Korea and Japan subsequent to their governments easing travel restrictions contributed to "recent and significant" expansion in the local economy.

"In addition to the recent economic boost from tourism, continuing increases in construction activity, both civilian and defense-related, provide further stimulus to economic expansion," Hiles added. "The outlook for these expansionary trends continuing is very positive based on a variety of leading indicators including defense appropriations, construction contracts, increased airline capacity and tourist arrival forecasts."