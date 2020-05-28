Barring any major glitches during final test runs, the online application process for workers to access unemployment benefits will open this weekend, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Wednesday.

"They are testing it right now. They are identifying the glitches and correcting those glitches," the governor said during Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing. "Barring any kind of serious or big complications that we can't deal with right away, we are looking at this weekend."

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Wednesday said he's going to open the online application "before the end of May," but the exact day is "when vendor completes all our concerns."

Guam Labor received the first batch of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds – about $276 million – to pay for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs that Guam Labor is rolling out locally.

GDOL applied for $924 million.

As of Wednesday, 21,076 workers have been displaced, furloughed or got pay cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These are based on the reports of 1,106 employers via hireguam.com, according to the Guam Department of Labor.

That's 55% of the estimated 38,000 workers affected.

21 days

Labor officials said once the application program is completed, they can begin accepting applications. Guam Labor then has a 21-day window to process the applications, which will be completed online. That means electronic deposits to affected workers could be seen by the end of June.

Dell'Isola and his team have been urging employers and employees to ensure all documents are prepared. Further, an education campaign will help applicants fill out the applications correctly – which can help reduce the amount of time needed to process the checks.

Additionally, officials urge residents applying for the unemployment benefits to open bank accounts to help facilitate the deposit of electronic checks.

Smoothing out the process

For the past few days, Guam Labor has been testing the system by going through the online application process under different scenarios to be able to flag any issues that might confuse applicants.

The governor said it's a tall order imposed on Dell'Isola's team to stand up an unemployment benefits program for the first time on Guam in the span of about a month and a half, while states have been providing unemployment assistance for 80 years.

Displaced Guam workers are eligible to apply for and receive up to $945 a week in federal unemployment benefits through July, and up to $345 after that through the end of the year.