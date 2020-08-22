Unemployment program office closes; $36.9M still up for release

Guam Department of Labor in-office operations have shut down temporarily in line with the governor's stay-at-home order that went into effect Friday, and after a Labor employee tested positive for COVID-19, the department confirmed Friday afternoon.

"Yes, we had one confirmed case at DOL. All necessary notifications, testing and protocols were completed with the Department of Public Health and Social Services," said Hannah Cho, special projects coordinator with the local Labor Department.

Labor's in-office operations, including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, will remain closed through noon Aug. 28.

$36.9M still up for release for unemployed workers

The department said displaced workers can still expect to receive $36.9 million in unemployment benefits next week, despite a shutdown in most of Labor's operations because of the governor's stay-at-home order.

Labor's 311 phone operations for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program will be suspended until the department is able to reopen, Labor said in a statement.

The satellite PUA processing centers at public libraries will also remain closed for the duration of the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions.

People can still contact the Guam Department of Labor through email at pua.hotline@dol.guam.gov.

"I want to let the public know that the Department of Administration has assured me batches of payments will continue to move forward, both direct deposits and paper checks," Labor Director David Dell’Isola said in a statement issued Friday afternoon.

Of the $36.9 million that's expected to hit the banks and mailboxes as early as Monday, Dell'Isola said $29.6 million is for direct deposits, $4.1 million for paper checks, and $3.1 million for taxes.

The payments will cover initial cleared claims filed through July 14, and weekly payments.

Labor and PUA staff will continue to telework at a limited capacity.

PUA claimants may receive phone calls or emails from staff working to solve outstanding issues on individual applications.

'Struggle'

While some 30,000 workers have already received their PUA benefits, some are still waiting for their first payment. Martin Tydingco, a father of four, is among them.

"One stressful thing that I'm going through while waiting for my PUA is seeing my wife and kids struggle, with no income besides food stamp in our home," Tydingco told The Guam Daily Post.

Food stamps, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Tydingco said, can buy only groceries, but there are other household bills that are stacking up for his family.

"I'm not looking to receive the full amount one time. I'm looking to be receiving a little just to help my wife and kids," he said.

He said he was furloughed on Feb. 25. To this date, he said, he's unsure what's happened to the PUA application he filed on June 31.

He's hoping his call to the PUA processing center could get through to find out the status of his application, but now that PUA 311 phone operations are suspended, his options to communicate are more limited.

Tydingco is one of the more than 36,000 workers directly displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic through layoffs, furloughs and work-hour cuts.