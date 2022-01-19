Unemployment rate eases but more working-age Guamanians did not want jobs

Guam's jobless rate has improved from 11.4% in September 2020 to 8.1% a year later, according to new data released Wednesday, but that doesn't necessarily mean a lot more people are working or looking for work.

The unemployment rate went down, in part because there were fewer people who were looking for jobs. And the unemployment rate only counts as jobless the working-age island residents who are actively looking for jobs but were unsuccessful in gaining employment.

There are more working-age Guamanians who did not want a job in the latest survey period.

A growing number of Guam's population – age 16 and older – did not want a job.

In June 2020, there were 47,040 Guam residents who were under the "did not want a job" category. More than a year later, in September 2021, that category increased by 7% to 50,410. In more than a year, 3,370 more people did not want a job.

There were also more people who wanted to get employed but did not look for employment. In June 2020, 1,880 people said they wanted employment but did not look for one. The number of people in that category doubled to 3,780 in September 2021.

The more common reasons why working-age Guamanians did not look for work include, according to the survey conducted by the Guam Department of Labor, they "believe no job available", "cannot find work" and "family responsibility." A smaller group of people surveyed said they were in school.

Fewer officially unemployed

The total number of persons considered unemployed on Guam in September 2021 was 5,660, which shows a substantial decrease in the latest quarter, but it remains well above the figure of 2,580 in September 2019, according to a press release from the governor's office.

Guam had 124,110 working-age residents in September 2021 and more than half are not employed.

The survey showed fewer working-age Guamanians are working at 54.8% in September 2021 from 57.5% in June 2021 and 57.3% in September 2019.

“Despite the challenges of this pandemic, we have ensured that job creation and economic development remain top priorities. Our steadily decreasing unemployment rates symbolize the resilient progress our people have made to date,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a press release. “Through skilled labor boot camps, pre-apprenticeship programs, and thoughtful investments, we have made great efforts to provide our community with ample opportunities to secure employment. These latest rates present promising evidence and urge us to continue on the road to recovery.”

“With gainful employment on the rise and the gears of our economy grinding in tune, we are seeing positive growth for Guam,” said Lt. Governor Josh Tenorio in the same press release. “Still, there remains more work left to accomplish. We are reimagining and revitalizing our tourism industry to welcome a robust return of visitors. We are diversifying our economy to create even more jobs and a sustainable workforce that will weather the challenges of the future. We are actively working to meet these goals and many more, and we continue to make progress.”