Unexploded ordnance found on Route 15

The Guam Fire Department responded to a report of unexploded ordnance Wednesday morning on Route 15, also known as the back road to Andersen Air Force Base.

Around 9:05 a.m., units from the Barrigada Fire Station responded to a report of unexploded ordnance on Route 15 across from the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority offices in Mangilao, according to GFD acting spokesperson Kevin Reilly.

About two hours later, while military Explosive Ordnance Disposal units rendered the ordnance safe, both north- and southbound lanes on Route 15 from Hawaiian Rock to Eagles Field were closed temporarily, Reilly added.

During that time, a Guam Police Department patrol vehicle was parked in the middle of the road at the intersection near the utilities offices and an officer was seen directing traffic and turning cars around, back toward Mangilao.

By noon Wednesday, Reilly confirmed, roads were open and the "ordnance was rendered safe in place."