Unfazed by COVID-19 risks, manåmko' were largest block of voters in 2020

Amid the risks Guam's senior citizens faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest block of those who voted in Guam's 2020 elections were Guam's elderly, or manåmko'.

A draft 2020 Guam election comparative analysis report shows that 19.3%, or 5,656, of those who exercised their right to vote in the 2020 general election were 67 and older. That's the highest percentage share among the eight age brackets in the post-election analysis.

Moreover, the percentage of Guam's oldest senior citizens who voted in pandemic 2020 was higher than that recorded in 2018, at 17.1%, according to the 171-page draft report of the Guam Election Commission.

The increase of 2 percentage points in voting in this age bracket is "more significant" than the 1 percentage point decrease in voting in the youngest age bracket, said Ron McNinch, associate professor of public administration at the University of Guam.

"I think this may be in part due to the point there was no primary for delegate. Also, in-office or absentee voting was promoted more," he said.

The second most active age group when it came to voting in 2020 was that of people 53 to 59 years old at 16.7%, followed by those 46 to 52 at 15.2%.

However, in terms of the breakdown of voter numbers, there were more people age 67 and older who voted in 2018 compared to 2020, at 6,389 versus 5,656, as the pandemic kept most seniors at home.

Young adults showed low turnout

In contrast, only 7.1%, or 2,078, of those who voted during the pandemic were 18 to 24 years old, and this is the lowest percentage share of voting by age bracket, the draft report shows.

That's even lower than the 8.3% voter turnout among 18- to-24-year-olds in 2018.

McNinch said the 1 percentage point difference in the youth vote "may just be a normal statistical wobble."

"The smaller the total numbers, the larger the variance. The ... increase in 67-plus is more significant," he said.

Overall, the actual number of voters in the 2020 general election shrank to the lowest in 70 years.

GEC data showed voter turnout at 53% in the 2020 general election, much lower than elections prior to the pandemic, with turnout at 67% to 92%.

Government officials said the COVID-19 pandemic was among the major reasons for the low voter turnout in 2020, but GEC Chairman Jerry Crisostomo said previously that voter apathy, more than the risk of getting or passing COVID-19, led to Guam's record low voter turnout in 2020.

GEC commissioners are reviewing the draft report. It will become final once they vote on adopting the report. Here are other points in the draft report: