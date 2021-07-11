Uniform violations top offense for GDOE students prior to COVID-19

Students violating the school uniform policy was the top disciplinary offense the island’s public schools dealt with prior to COVID-19.

The data is about three years old, but Doris Bukikosa, project lead for School Climate, Culture and Environment for GDOE, said the historical data is important and should have been shared as part of the discussion when the Guam Board of Education voted to reinstate board policy 401 for the upcoming school year.

This past school year, the uniform policy was suspended as many retailers were shut down and many families found themselves with less income as jobs were cut or hours reduced due to the pandemic.

Even as the island starts on the road to recovery, many are still without jobs and those who've just started working again may be faced with catching up on obligations such as power and water bills.

“I think it's really important for the board to see how much dress code violations were occurring in a full school year," Bukikosa said. "We need to kind of show the board that dress code violations was the No. 1 infraction and has kind of been within the top three for the past five full school years."

As part of Bukikosa’s safety committee report during the State Strategic Plan and grading policy work session Wednesday, she contended that while some of the cases were students deliberately violating the policy, many couldn’t help it.

“The majority are in fact students that don’t have enough uniforms to wear the whole week. This really would have been a good data point for the board to be aware of when they came to that decision," she said.

Bukikosa said the District Action Summary showed that there were 5,000 discipline reports, 4,000, were handed over to her department.

“So again it is still very consistent with the highest infraction which is the dress code violation, my social workers normally work hand-in-hand with the student, the parent if there are issues with uniform violations or dress code violations so it's very consistent,” Bukikosa said.

Some families struggle with uniform policy

In this particular cycle, 977 students had repeat uniform infractions, she indicated this pointed toward the struggle some families had.

“That reiterates the fact that the same kids have the violation so these 977 kids are kids we should have worked closely with and the parents to get them sufficient amount of uniforms so they wouldn’t violate, or work with them on getting the uniforms laundered so they can come back with a clean uniform,” Bukikosa said.

Bukikosa respects the decision by the board to reinstate the policy but believes that financial struggles the community continues to see will lead to an increase in uniform or dress code violations in the coming school year.

While laundry services have not been discussed, Superintendent Jon Fernandez has said uniform vendors are willing to work with families struggling financially and that parent-teacher organizations also provide vouchers for uniforms.