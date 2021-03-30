The Guam Department of Education may not be requiring students to wear uniforms next school year, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, but at least one education board member expressed concern.

Guam Education Board Chairwoman Maria Gutierrez has visited every public school in Guam since the pandemic began. One thing she noticed during her visits was students not wearing appropriate clothing to school.

"When I went to the schools on the first day for face-to-face, I am seeing students – not in the elementary, there's no problem in elementary, but in the middle and high schools – who are coming to school in the shirts which have inappropriate pictures, marijuana, beer, wordings," said Gutierrez.

Uniforms are a mandatory dress code requirement that was waived to help accommodate families financially, also noting that students spent a bulk of the school year learning from home.

Gutierrez said some students wearing inappropriate clothing were made to turn their shirts inside-out or have their parents bring a new one.

"At the school level, they have to implement the same policies when they have a dress-down day at school. They have a list of what they can wear or not," Gutierrez said.

She stressed that having to correct these problems is a waste of instructional time.

Gutierrez called for uniforms to be mandatory for middle and high school students.

"It's not fair for the kids coming to school and following instruction, the dress code. It's just a waiver, right now it's optional," said Gutierrez.

The issue is set to be discussed during the April regular board meeting, according to Erika Cruz, deputy superintendent of operations.

"It will give time for our vendors to purchase the adequate number of uniforms that our students will need if we implement the mandatory use of uniforms," said Cruz.

School uniforms cost upward of $110 for a set of five – a price tag that many families can't afford.

In previous years, GDOE parent-teacher organizations have negotiated vouchers as a benefit in the contract with vendors to assist students in need.

"It's really dependent on the contract between PTOs and the specific vendor for school uniforms," said Cruz.

Providing school supplies

While that is out of the department's hands, Sanchez said GDOE is working on providing students with school supplies.

"This current school year, what we did with our Education Stabilization Funds, our COVID funds, we allocated $60 per student. That doesn't mean we give students a $60 check. The school is allowed that amount for every student registered in the school," said Sanchez.

School administrations are to work with teachers to determine what supplies need to be purchased.

"The goal is to not have to purchase any of the supplies necessary for the school year. With the ESF II funding, we actually increased that amount to $100 per student for the school year," Sanchez said.

A $1,000 administrative cost is also allotted to each teacher for classroom supplies.