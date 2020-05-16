Union calls on governor to pay up

The Guam Federation of Teachers is moving forward with taking legal action against the government of Guam following the May 14 opinion issued by Attorney General Leevin Camacho regarding the double pay concerns for certain workers at the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. Camacho has stated, because of the way rules were written, certain workers "would not be eligible for double pay compensation."

However, GFT Union representative Robert Koss said: “It’s just an opinion.”

“We disagree and we will not stop pursuing wages owed to our COVID heroes. Employees feel betrayed and the administration has lost their trust. What will happen in the event of resurgence if essential employees do not want to go through this again?”

Koss said there remains a steady flow of government workers signing up to join the lawsuit against the government of Guam over the pay issue in the pandemic.

So far, about 400 employees plan to fight for the double pay.

For employees whose facilities were shut down in this pandemic, and who were still required to work, Camacho's opinion gave an indication they could receive double pay.

“Since the AG opinion has clarified that certain employees are entitled to double pay – and at least for this limited group there is no dispute – GFT is calling on the governor to now pay them. This includes (Guam Department of Education) nurses. GFT will continue to fight for the rest.”

Multiple front-line workers, including Guam Police Department officers and nurses with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, have expressed their disappointment with the AG’s opinion.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said GovGuam cannot afford to give employees double pay.

Camacho has said the issue can be resolved through legislative action.